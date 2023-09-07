WATERLOO — The idea of a new sports facility downtown is coming to fruition.

The City Council unanimously approved a development and ground lease agreement Tuesday on property near the TechWorks Campus for a future hard-court sports facility. The agreement with the Waterloo Development Corporation is for 18 months in the amount of $10 plus grant funds of almost $2.7 million.

The first talks of an arena were included in Waterloo’s 2030 Vision and Strategic Plan as well in a vision document for Waterloo and Cedar Falls produced by the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the city previously partnered with WDC for the Cedar Valley Sportsplex, which turned 10 this year.

Anderson said the facility would have 16 volleyball courts and eight basketball courts and could host tournaments for traveling sports teams.

Jim Miller with the WDC said the entire project will cost a total of $35 million but it will be privately funded. He said their organization is currently fundraising.

“It’s a great opportunity for our city to show off what we have and to bring people into town,” he said.

Both residents and councilmembers were surprised this was on the agenda. Councilmember Dave Boesen said he thinks the arena will be a great asset to Waterloo but he said he first learned about the agenda item on the Friday before the meeting.

“I would like to see in the future if Waterloo is doing something of this magnitude that (councilmembers) are brought into the conversation earlier than three days before the meeting,” he said.

Councilmember Belinda Creighton-Smith agreed that the council needed more of a heads-up and that the public also deserves to know what’s going on. Resident Forest Dillavou said he knew none of the details.

“If we’re gonna spend $3 million of tax dollars, we need to know what’s in it for us and what’s in it for taxpayers,” he said. “If it’s another $3 million added to our debt I think we really need to reconsider this.”

Anderson said the city will participate in the soil and site development, which includes a brownfield site and underground tunnels, and make the site “shovel ready.”

The arena wasn’t the only sports facility on the agenda. The council unanimously approved a purchase agreement of $272,944 with FieldTurf USA, of Calhoun, Geogia, for replacement of the Sportsplex’s field turf.

Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said the turf is a decade old, has “extreme wear” and is starting to become a safety hazard. Although the price tag is high, he said the revenue earned from people renting the space will help pay for the project.

He also said the turf being put in will have a different type of construction and won’t have sewn seams. He noted that the seams caused a lot of the issues.

Also related to the turf replacement, the council approved an award of hotel/motel tax discretionary funds to the leisure services department for $20,000.

In other business, the council approved:

A change order with Vieth Construction Corporation for the Five Sullivan Brothers Plaza Renovation for $3,163.

Construction plans for grading, paving, water main, sanitary sewer and storm sewer for the first phase of the Paradise Estates project.

A memorandum of understanding with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for a residential tree program.