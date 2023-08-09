WATERLOO — The possibility of a new retail center will be debated later by the City Council.

On Monday, councilmembers could have approved the sale and conveyance of a city-owned right-of-way at 2775 Crossroads Blvd. – formerly Long John Silvers and A&W restaurants – to Grant Park, LLC for $1.

The Waterloo developer is looking to build a 10,000-square-foot retail center with space for four businesses. The development and minimum assessment agreement is set at $2.2 million with a rebate schedule of 80% for years one through five and 70% for years six through 10.

The council voted 4-2 to postpone the sale, with some members noting that at the Aug. 21 meeting there will be two public hearings regarding the location. Councilmembers John Chiles and Belinda Creighton-Smith voted against the postponement and Councilmember Ray Feuss was absent.

Although it was postponed, a public hearing for the sale and conveyance happened before the vote.

Resident Forest Dillavou spoke up stating the city bought the former restaurant site and is “giving it away” for $1.

He was upset that the city was putting money into the project and believed the taxpayers wouldn’t see any return on the investment.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said this isn’t the case. He explained that a private developer bought and demolished the site.

The city has no money in the project right now and officials believe once it’s redeveloped they will “see a large gain in tax evaluation.”

Also coming back to the next council at the next meeting is an ordinance to increase the speed limit on one portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The traffic operations department is looking to change the speed from 35 mph to 45 mph in an area 300 feet northeast of Mobile Street until Linden Avenue. All other portions of Martin Luther King Dr. from Franklin Street to North Elk Run Road would remain the same.

The first reading of the ordinance passed 4-2, with councilmembers Jonathan Grieder and Belinda Creighton-Smith voting against it. With an ordinance, the council has the ability to suspend the rules and pass all three readings. The vote to suspend the rules failed 2-4, with councilmembers John Chiles and Nia Wilder voting for it.

The vote came after a concern from resident Beverly Cosby.

“You’re going to increase the amount of miles per hour to drive down MLK, when MLK is already a speed zone,” Cosby said. “There’s been how many horrific accidents along MLK Drive? … Why would we want to increase the opportunity of more disastrous accidents?”

Mohammad Elahi, the interim traffic department director, said the department checked accidents in the proposed area and none of those were related to speed.

Elahi said, through a study, the department realized most drivers were going 50 mph in the area between Mobile Street and Linden Avenue. He said the department sets speed through something called 85th percentile speeds, which he described as the speed 85% of drivers drive at or below.

According to the National Association of City Transportation Officials, traffic engineers who use this method are instructed to raise the speed limit when more than 15% of drivers are driving faster than the posted limit.

Cosby believed raising the speed limit would encourage further speeding. Mayor Quentin Hart said if once the speed limit is changed and more accidents due to speeding occur, the traffic department can come back and change the limit.

The ordinance will come before the council two more times.

Waterloo Fire Rescue will have a new fire truck on the roads within three years after another vote Monday. The council approved the purchase of a replacement fire truck for $905,300 from Reliant Fire Apparatus, Inc. of Wisconsin.

The truck will replace Engine 306, which is located at Fire Station Six near Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues. That truck is around 15 years old, according to Fire Chief Bill Beck. When the new truck arrives, which is estimated to take 36 months, Engine 306 will go into a “reserve status” and can be used when other trucks are down.

With the introduction of a new reserve truck, the oldest reserve truck – which will be 25 years old – will be auctioned off. Beck estimated the department could receive as much as $10,000 from that sale.

The council also approved:

The purchase of two Tahoes and four patrol cars for the Waterloo Police Department at a total cost of $235,152.

A professional services agreement with IMPACT76 of Coralville in the amount of $6,800 for a routine archaeological investigation related to replacement of the Hammond Avenue bridge over Sink Creek.

A development and minimum assessment agreement with BBP Development, LLC of Waterloo to upgrade and renovate an existing building located at 2945 Airport Blvd. that has a minimum assessed value of $743,750 with rebates of 50% for five years.

The appointment of Mike Heerkes to the position of property safety inspector in the building inspections department.