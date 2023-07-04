WATEROO — A resolution to change how the county’s emergency dispatch system is funded was approved Monday by the City Council.

Councilmember Dave Boesen said the new agreement is more fair and equitable than the past approach.

“We are on the right track. We’ve got a ways to go, but we are going in the right direction,” Boesen said.

In the past, Black Hawk County Consolidated Public Safety Communications had been budgeted by local cities and the county under a 28E agreement using a formula based on the number of calls for service each entity had.

Under the new formula, cities and the county will pay for dispatch services based on taxable property valuation.

That means Waterloo’s share would be $1.37 million for the 2024 fiscal year. Cedar Falls would pay $1.18 million, and Black Hawk County would pay $545,000. Smaller amounts would be paid by Evansdale, La Porte City, Hudson, Dunkerton and Gilbertville.

The agreement needs to be ratified by the other cities and the county.

The council also approved changes to a site plan at the Waterloo Air and Rail Park on Warp Drive west of the Waterloo Regional Airport.

A 2019 plan had been approved to build a truck wash at the location, a 4.7-acre plot of land at Warp and Leversee Road, but the wash facility never came to fruition.

In its place, the developer, NADROJ Realty LLC of Cedar Falls, wants to build four metal contractor suite buildings totaling 57,600 square feet along with a 2,400-square-foot covered loading dock, according to city documents.

PHOTOS: Downtown Lighting 092922jr-downtown-lighting-1 092922jr-downtown-lighting-2 092922jr-downtown-lighting-3 092922jr-downtown-lighting-4 092922jr-downtown-lighting-5 092922jr-downtown-lighting-6