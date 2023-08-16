CEDAR FALLS — A Main Street business owner is running a mayoral campaign focused on change.

Walter Burtis, 33, owner of The Brass Tap, has invested his own time and resources into downtown and now would like to see a “renewed focus on practical solutions” for the betterment of not only that business district, but the city as a whole. In particular, he’s seeking a change in direction when it comes to fiscal responsibility and leadership, as well as parking and housing.

Burtis is the second to announce a run at the two-year office that Mayor Rob Green says he will not seek for a third time. The other candidate is entrepreneur Danny Laudick, the executive director of startup catalyst Red Cedar and formerly an economic and community development professional with Grow Cedar Valley. The election is Nov. 7.

“I felt the need to jump into the race after watching City Council meetings for the last several years very closely,” Burtis said. “It’s affected my business personally as well as many others and I finally got to the point where I’ve talked about it long enough and/or complained about it long enough that I wanted to actually put my money where my mouth was and attempt to affect the change that I believe I can bring.”

He moved to the Cedar Valley in 1999 when his father relocated their family from Kansas to teach at the University of Northern Iowa. Burtis later moved out of state to pursue a culinary degree but in 2017 started his craft beer pub with his brother.

He has “lived off and on” in Cedar Falls. However, for a little more than a year Burtis has resided in Waterloo while fixing up a house there that he plans to flip. The candidate recently purchased a Cedar Falls home he will be moving into by the end of the month.

In addition to The Brass Tap and house flipping, Burtis has been involved in commercial real estate professionally and is in the midst of developing an online business that aims to make voting more accessible to every American.

In Cedar Falls, what’s gotten Burtis’ attention is an “inefficiency” within local government and an “inability to provide the clear direction and focus” necessary to allow city leaders to work together “cohesively.”

Additionally, he wants to address complaints of a lack of transparency displayed city leaders as well as do everything possible to keep city property tax hikes at a minimum, first by zeroing in on what he feels is “overspending” on projects.

Those are priorities but not what gets him most fired up. It’s that “last little bit we have to do” in downtown to make it most successful. Burtis contends that one way to accomplish that is investing in a parking structure but also simply making it more convenient and less confusing to park a vehicle there.

“I’ll be honest with you, a personal pet peeve of mine is the parking, especially all the different parking regulations,” he said. “Somewhere you have 15 minutes, while others you have two hour, three hour, and four hour parking lots, or free parking. You can park in some individual parking spaces after hours, but not others.

“And as a community that certainly promotes a vibrant downtown, I think we do ourselves a detriment by not simplifying the rules, especially with the amount of development that’s happened in downtown.”

In his mind, affordable living is another “crucial issue” needing to be addressed. Burtis believes reducing property taxes would help. But, first and foremost, he wants home ownership to be more accessible and referenced his own struggles trying to find a house at a cost of between $150,000 and $250,000.

With plenty of land left to develop, he feels that more outside-of-the-box thinking and the assistance offered by state and federal programs could help the city make progress on that front. Attracting more “efficient” housing could also be part of the solution.

“We need ... new ways of thinking to entice individuals to move to Cedar Falls and accommodate underserved areas of our community,” he said.

