WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors approved a few expensive purchases during a 25-minute meeting Wednesday.

Of them, the most expensive was a $187,772 bid from ConvergeOne for 38 new network switches. They connect devices like computers, wireless access points, printers and servers that allow them to communicate with each other.

The same company placed two other bids, $206,778 and $267,183, for different types of switches.

The purchase accounts for all switches in county facilities and is one made every five to seven years, according to Al Yu, information technology director. It came in under the $240,000 amount that had been budgeted from American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Additionally, $82,567 and $43,275 purchases, were approved from Karl Chevrolet of Ankeny for two Chevrolet Silverados 1500 and one Chevrolet Silverado 2500, respectively, after soliciting quotes from five dealerships. Supervisor Tom Little opposed the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 purchase.

They were budgeted as part of the county’s normal fleet management program.

County Engineer Cathy Nicholas told the board the Chevrolet Silverados 1500 purchase came in slightly over budget, having estimated each vehicle costing about $40,000, or $80,000 total. The Chevrolet Silverado 2500 purchase was under the budgeted $60,000.

The board did not hold a work session on county projects funded by COVID-19 relief dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act, as had been scheduled on the agenda to happen.

In other business, the board:

Received a written manure management plan update from Brian Ritland, owner of Porkhaven Farms, LLP at 10451 Acker Rd. in Hudson, as well as notice of one being submitted by Chad Even, of 6633 Oxley Rd. in Jesup, and approved by the Department of Natural Resources

Gave out right-of-way permits to MidAmerican Energy Company for placement of underground electric utility at 10011 Fox Road; to Cedar Falls Utilities for placement of underground fiber utility on Ford Road, Burton Avenue, and West Cedar Wapsi Road as part of its larger rural broadband expansion; and to Windstream Iowa Communications for placement of underground fiber utility at 5706 W. Cedar Wapsi Road for phone service.

Reappointed Allen Sage, Wendy Schaefer and Jim Bosier for five-year terms on the Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission.

Advertised and scheduled a public hearing for 9:05 a.m. July 18, for the rezoning application of Ryan Weber, of 9313 Osage Road, for 3.56 acres. He requested the designation be changed from Agriculture District to Agricultural-Limited District in order to construct a 120- by 60-foot pole building addition for a seed company.

