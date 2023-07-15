CEDAR FALLS — Two possible sites have been identified for a costly electric generating plant that Cedar Falls Utilities is giving strong consideration to building.

DGR Engineering of Rock Rapids gave the board of trustees an update Wednesday that introduced the locations. The new plant wouldn’t necessarily be the largest infrastructure project ever undertaken by CFU, but with a price tag of up to $64 million, Director of Operations Bill Skubal said it would certainly be the most expensive.

Project Manager Dennis Haselhoff and his team of engineers detailed how one location is city land immediately south of CFU’s Viking Road Substation in the 2200 block of Union Road, about a half mile south of the intersection with West Viking Road, east of the roadway and at the edge of the future industrial park expansion.

The other location is University of Northern Iowa property in the 2500 block of West 27th Street. That is south of the roadway and the new high school site and west of CFU’s gas turbine at 2506 W. 27th St.

Officials hope the 28.17 megawatt natural gas-fueled facility would provide more local control to CFU and improve the reliability of its electrical system. The new plant is being considered as more renewable energy resources are used in the power generation industry, although other types of fuel could be used down the road at the new plant.

The facility would be more efficient and have greater capability of booting up within minutes if needed when regional grid operations are impacted by a major storm event or extreme weather.

How exactly CFU pays for the project will be finalized in the months to come, but it will likely be some combination of bonding and cash on hand. If bonds are part of the funding, it would be the first time the utility’s sold them since 2015, Finance Director Wynette Froehner previously told the trustees.

Tax incentives are not a driver for the project as the new infrastructure will rely on fossil fuels.

The report indicates that it’s probable that a significant percentage of CFU’s up-front investment will be recovered because there is a market for quick dispatchable power generation.

Full authorization is still required by the trustees to move forward, but Skubal said there’s been extensive research and conversations since 2019. Haselhoff’s “aggressive” projection is that the plant could be up and running by the fourth quarter of 2026 or first quarter of 2027.

Upwards of two years of construction would be involved and the approval process will be extensive. But the permitting with the Midcontinent Independent System Operator has been identified as the most variable. Additionally, delivery time will have to be kept in mind as some components could take as long as a year or two to fulfill.

Other Midwest utilities have taken on such massive projects, according to Mollie Strouse, marketing manager. They include Omaha Public Power District in Nebraska, Rochester Municipal in Minnesota, Central Iowa Power Cooperative in Cedar Rapids and WEC Energy in Milwaukee.

Photos: Cedar Falls baseball defeats Cedar Rapids Kennedy, advances to state BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 1 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 2 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 3 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 4 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 5 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 6 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 7 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 8 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 9 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 10 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 11 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 12 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 13 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 14 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 15 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 16 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 17 BBall Cedar Falls vs. Kennedy 18