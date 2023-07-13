WATERLOO – Another candidate has entered the race to represent the city of Waterloo and is describing his platform as a “common sense voice” for the city.

Steve Simon, 57, announced his run for the at-large City Council seat to a room of supporters at the Majestic Moon Party & Event Center on Tuesday night.

Simon listed his main priorities as bringing common sense to the council, along with fiscal responsibility and support for first responders. He defined common sense as a gut feeling about whether something is right or wrong based on his experience and knowledge.

“I hear horror stories of (where) the money’s going on this council every day,” he said. “I want to get in there and see where it’s going and make a proper vote for the people to make sure that money is going to future generations and not put in somebody’s pockets.”

Looking toward the future is a strong stance Simon holds. This ideal plays into the importance he places on family-related issues.

“If anything comes up in the council that’s family related, it’s going to be near and dear to my heart,” he said, noting the birth of his grandson reinvigorated this passion.

A recent family and child related issue to come before the council is the ban on conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is a practice that looks to change someone who doesn’t identify as heterosexual to become heterosexual.

Simon said he supports the LGBTQ+ community but believes the issue is not the council’s business.

“I believe in smaller government,” he said. “I don’t think the government needs to get in people’s business, so to speak.”

Nita Hart, 87, has lived in Waterloo since 1958. She said she came to the campaign announcement to hear what Simon had to say.

“I came because it’s somebody new,” she said. “(New officials) have new things in mind. They also will try to do what the people ask them to do.”

She believes the current council doesn’t properly discuss topics with residents, and that most of the seven councilmembers make their decisions beforehand.

“People need more explanations,” she said. “I think (Simon) would ask and also find out the answer.”

Simon has a wife, three children, and one grandson. He lives in Ward 2.

Simon’s been in dentistry for 37 years and is one of the founders of Eclipse Dental at 3308 Kimball Avenue. He said because of his tenure as a businessman, he knows a lot about running a business, balancing books and managing multiple employees.

Simon will be running against current Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder, who announced his run for the at-large seat in June.

Dave Boesen, the current at-large councilmember, hopes to obtain Grieder’s seat after discussing with Grieder who will run for which seat.

Earlier this month, Mayor Quentin Hart also announced his reelection campaign for his fifth term in office. The other council spot on the ballot is Ward 5, currently represented by Belinda Creighton-Smith. She has not announced whether she will run again.

The election takes place on Nov. 7.