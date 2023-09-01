CEDAR FALLS — Steve Laffey wants three weeks side-by-side with former President Donald Trump.

In his opinion, once people realize Trump will be the Republican nominee for U.S. president in 2024, the former mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island, feels he deserves that time to address the important issues and prove he's best positioned because he’s the only one who comes to the table with written-out solutions to the biggest problems.

“I'm the one guy who has a complete plan to fix Social Security so that young people get it,” said the longshot Republican candidate in a recent interview. “I’m going to modernize and revitalize it, and we got Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and the rest of them saying they won’t touch it.”

“If you’re 40 or under, I guarantee that you’ll never get it at this current rate,” he added. “If you got a notice about Social Security in the mail last week, and you’re 40, and you’ve been working since you were 20, and it says you’re going to get $2,000 per month if you retire at 62. It’s just going to be $200 because the debt is too big.”

The Calvin Coolidge conservative and Trump critic believes he is a one-of-a-kind candidate as a "financial expert" and politician. He ran a wealth management and capital market firm eventually acquired by Raymond James and served from 2003 to 2007 as mayor of a town of 80,000 people. He made runs for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well.

“I predict that people would turn to me, and they would if they could hear the message," he said. "If the major news networks would allow my message to be heard – and the complete solutions to restore the middle class – we would take off like Herman Cain did."

Laffey, 61, now of Fort Collins, Colorado, says he led Cranston out of a financial ruin after taking office in 2003. People haven’t heard from him for years, though, because of having to care for his family.

Another strength the producer of “Fixing America” highlights is his experience hiring as well as his connections in business and politics dating back to his time at the Harvard Business School and Bowdoin College.

“I’m the only candidate who has hundreds of people that I know around the country who I could put in place to run just about anything that needs to be run who have never been in jail and are not going to jail,” he said.

“My former director of administration, while I was mayor of Cranston, is running McKinney, Texas, which is considered the best place to live in America in 2023,” he added.

Additionally, his campaign leans on making banks smaller and better, fixing the Federal Reserve, stopping the transfer of wealth to China, ending corruption, fixing the education system and making the tax code fair and simple – much of what he said would play a role in restoring the middle class.

“I grew up in the middle class as a little kid when it still existed,” he said. “It’s been destroyed by three things – the public schools are terrible, the Federal Reserve monetizing and destroying the net-worth of people, and millions of jobs going to China.”