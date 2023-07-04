CEDAR FALLS -- The southbound travel lane of the new South Main Street and Greenhill Road roundabout is expected to be restricted in width July 5 through July 10 as workers remove temporary pavement and replace it with permanent pavement.

Short-term closures of this direction in the roundabout may also take place as workers repave this quadrant.

By Monday, lane width is expected to return to normal, but crews will continue with other curb, truck apron, and landscaping work in the central part of the roundabout.