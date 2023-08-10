CEDAR FALLS — A first developer has been selected to build in the coveted, nearly 200-acre expansion area of the industrial park south of West Viking Road and east of South Union Road.

The City Council was unanimous Monday in approving a development agreement with Ryan Companies, a national commercial real estate firm based in Minneapolis with offices in Iowa.

In return for developing there, the firm will receive the nine acres of industrial park land – at the southwest corner of Venture Way and Innovation Drive – at no cost, and a partial, five-year property tax abatement on the improvements.

The future building occupant is unnamed at this time, but in documents the future facility is described as a “distribution project” and a future “industrial warehouse facility,” with truck delivery access and employee parking.

Construction is anticipated to commence later this year with completion within the next 12-24 months.

The development agreement is a milestone in the history of the expansion area that was acquired as farmland back in 2019 with expansion for the sake of generating more revenue for the city in mind.

The area is one that received praise publicly from Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham as a ready-to-build “certified site” with all the necessary infrastructure and due diligence completed to avoid any unnecessary surprises for those who decide to call it home.

“We just got done finishing the roads last year into early this year. CFU (Cedar Falls Utilities) is working on utility extensions right now, so we’re excited to see a project already wanting to move forward in that part of the industrial park,” Economic Development Coordinator Shane Graham told the council

The spec building will be a minimum of 40,000 square feet, but closer to 50,000, according to Graham. The company will be required to construct a building with a $4.75 million minimum valuation for the land and project. The land covers two of the 29 of the available lots zoned light industrial in the expansion area.

Once construction commences, the council will consider an ordinance implementing the proposed exemption schedule.

In other business, the council approved:

Appointing Nick Evens, president and CEO of Curql Collective, in a unanimous vote, to the Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees as the replacement for Leslie Prideaux. Mayor Rob Green recommended Evens, the runner-up in the previous selection process, led by a panel when Prideaux was first recommended nearly two years ago. Sandy Thomas was appointed for the Visitors & Tourism Board, as well.

Approving, in a 5-2 vote on second reading, an ordinance setting the annual council pay at $8,500 for next year, 22% higher than the current $6,982. Councilmembers Dave Sires and Susan deBuhr dissented.

Setting an Aug. 21 public hearing in response to an inquiry by St. Patrick Catholic Church for a new parking lot on prime real estate at 123 W. Seventh St., requiring a change in code but not garnering the support of the Planning and Zoning Commission. The vote was unanimous.

An ordinance, in a unanimous vote on the third and final reading, to amend snow and ice removal requirements.

An ordinance, on the first of three readings, establishing temporary long-term daily permits for municipal parking lots, after council previously discussed a revision to the code in response to a downtown business owner and resident’s car being towed. It passed 6-1, with deBuhr dissenting.

An ordinance, on the first of three readings, establishing a four-way stop at the intersection of Center Street and Lone Tree Road after safety concerns were voiced by the North Cedar Neighborhood Association about it being a two-way stop. It passed 5-2, with deBuhr and Daryl Kruse dissenting.

An ordinance, in a unanimous vote on third and final reading, of an ordinance rezoning 2.26 acres for Advanced Technical Services at 702 LeClair St. for a 6,900-square-foot expansion to the south of its existing facility.

An ordinance, in a 5-2 vote on third and final reading, allowing vinyl siding on new residential buildings with six or fewer dwelling units in residential areas of downtown. Councilmembers Kelly Dunn and Simon Harding opposed.