EVANSDALE — Former Evansdale Mayor Ron Nichols died Wednesday, just one week before his 89th birthday, but his legacy is etched in stone.

According to his family, he wasn’t afraid to go to bat for his town, where he was currently serving on the City Council. He also wasn’t afraid to hold it accountable when he had to.

“The name Nichols, they either love you or hate you,” said his daughter, Susan Schneiderman.

As the youngest mayor in Evansdale history, he went to Washington to get federal funding for the dike on River Forrest Road to prevent further flooding like that experienced in the 1960s. He also secured money for the City Hall building.

But it also was Nichols who fired the entire Evansdale Police Department, excluding the chief, when it was giving out too many tickets. And he successfully sued the city in 2004 when a new street was built, but the infrastructure from the previous street hadn’t been moved – a case that went all the way to the Iowa Supreme Court.

“Everything he did, he did his way,” said his widow, Jurly Nichols. “And he was very determined that Evansdale was going to become something, and it has. It’s really improved in the last few years that he’s been around.”

Nichols was born in Waterloo on Aug. 30, 1934, and moved to Evansdale at age 5. In 1954, he and Jurly married while he was serving in the U.S. Navy Reserve. They were second cousins.

He went into business, opening Nichols TV, Tire and Appliance, which later became Nichols Home Improvement and Countertop Shop. He joined the council and in 1972 became the city’s youngest mayor, serving until 1976.

According to his family, he worked to improve the condition of the city and bring it to its full potential, with the dike and City Hall being the most visible examples. Despite a reputation for stubbornness, Nichols made sure the people of Evansdale knew everything he did was for the town – or what he believed was right for it.

Nichols’ family said this mindset also drove him to perform extensive charity work.

“The minister was just here and he said ‘That must’ve been his religion.’ I said, ‘Yeah, it was.’ He wanted to help everybody,” Jurly Nichols said Friday. “He bought a girl a prom dress one time because her mother didn’t have money to buy it, so he bought her a prom dress.”

After his stint as mayor ended, he continued to be active in business and in local politics. That included re-election to the council in 2013 as a write-in candidate.

He was elected again in 2020, adding the title of oldest councilmember to his resume. He was on the council when he died. His current term would have concluded in 2025.

His experience proved helpful to his grandson, Avery Engel, who served as the junior mayor of Waterloo in high school and was happy to get his advice.

“He was at least a mentor to me. I could always talk politics with him,” Engel said. “So I could always go and ask him questions.”

Nichols is survived by five children, 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren with one on the way and one great-grandchild.

“If you ever needed anything he was there,” said his daughter, Brenda Miller. “He helped me go through nursing school. … I just loved him.”

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Locke Tower Park with burial in the Garden of Memories.

