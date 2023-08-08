CEDAR FALLS — Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis made a stop at the Hilton Garden Inn Saturday morning as part of a weekend Iowa bus tour.

A standing crowd of around 120 gathered in one of the hotel’s conference rooms as DeSantis took the stage with his wife and children. Some attendees could be seen with DeSantis’s best-selling book in hand, with one person holding up a sign that said, “Make America Florida.”

After an introduction and endorsement from state senator Dan Zumbach of Delaware County, DeSantis was quick to return the praise.

“I look forward to being able to work with him, your governor Kim Reynolds and other people in Iowa as president to make sure that we’re standing up for farmers, particularly our family farmers, which is really the lifeblood of communities like Iowa,” he said. “We’re going to get this government off their back with the bureaucracy and we’re going to make sure people are able to succeed.”

On issues concerning education, DeSantis emphasized his perspective as not only a governor and presidential candidate, but as a father. He boasted about his successful bans on teaching of critical race theory and gender ideology in Florida K-12 schools.

His comments came after a contentious week between the state of Florida and the College Board over whether the Advanced Placement psychology course, which allows students to earn college credit, can be taught in Florida high schools due to its required curriculum about sexual orientation and gender expression.

After College Board made a statement suggesting they would withdraw the “AP” designation from Florida classes if they were censored, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. instructed Florida educators to teach the course in its entirety in “a manner that is age and developmentally appropriate.” The dispute is just the latest in ongoing controversies regarding education regulations in the state.

DeSantis also drew a connection to Iowa in looking back at both states’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the time, your governor was attacked mercilessly for having kids in school. I remember that because they were attacking me too,” he said.

DeSantis promised that if elected president, officials – including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration – would be held accountable for their handling of the pandemic. He cited small businesses closures due to lockdowns as damage the officials caused.

He also emphatically stated that he will declare the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency on day one and that he will build a border wall. He made a commitment to cracking down on drug cartels, saying that they will end up “stone cold dead.”

DeSantis also identified himself as a strong advocate for energy independence, more technical and vocational training in schools and universal school choice.

“This country is in decline. The decline is not inevitable, the decline is a choice. It’s a choice that we’re going to make as Americans in the next 18 months,” he said.

“I’m running for president because we need to reverse the decline of this country. We need a new birth of freedom in this county and we need to restore this country to its proper place and proper greatness.”

While DeSantis won the 2022 gubernatorial election by the largest margin in 40 years, his presidential campaign has had a slower start than he would prefer.

DeSantis has been planning a campaign reboot as he has struggles to gain support in the polls. In the New York Times’ latest poll, Trump remains the leading contender by a landslide of 54% of responses, while DeSantis is in second with just 17%.

Donors have also been voicing concerns, as hotel entrepreneur Mark Bigelow, who donated $20 million to the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC, recently stated that he will be halting his donations for now.

The bus tour began with a stop in Decorah before coming to Cedar Falls. After time to visit with supporters, DeSantis hit the road again, heading to meet-and-greet events in Tama and Grinnell.