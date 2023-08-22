CEDAR FALLS — After more than a year, a lengthy document meant to guide Cedar Falls’ environmental and economic strategy has not been endorsed by the City Council.
Mayor Rob Green has been alone in seeking discussion of the Resilience Plan developed during goal-setting meetings, citing several initiatives he’d like to see approved. Opposing councilmembers say they have no plan to reintroduce it after the council failed to adopt it in June.
“I don’t believe it is in the city’s best interest,” said Councilmember Susan deBuhr. “But we can still use it as a tool and move forward with portions of it.”
The council decided to “receive and file” the document. She disagrees that it’s been “shelved.” It’s the understanding of Councilmember Simon Harding, a supporter, that no part can be acted upon because of the plan hasn’t been approved.
“When we adopted things, it didn’t necessarily mean we agreed with everything,” deBuhr said. “I’m not sure when that changed. It was supposed to be a guide, not necessarily be gospel.”
Cedar Falls Resilience Plan (Not adopted by the City Council)
She disagrees, for example, with the suggestion the city’s entire vehicle fleet should become electric by 2030, one goal in the plan.
“Why would you replace vehicles just to get an electric vehicle within that time frame?”deBuhr asked. “How is a police officer supposed to serve, too, while it’s charging?”
Councilmember Dave Sires still takes issue with who crafted the report, compiled by city staff, Cedar Falls Utilities employees, board and commission members and other stakeholders.
“This direction is coming from people who have not been elected,” he said. “That’s the worst part. It’s the people who are not representing the city.”
Councilmember Gil Schultz objects to the document’s size.
“There’s a lot to it,” he said. “It’s too huge and needs to be broken down and divvied up. There are concerns of energy and flooding, but it’s not appropriate to just say deal with it. It needs to be easier to digest.”
Cedar Falls Utilities solar project near Prairie Lakes Park in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Councilmember Dustin Ganfield believes there are “good nuggets” in the plan that still could be taken up. But he doesn’t agree with everything in the document.
“I mean every so many years, they’re saying there is a new environmental disaster we have to deal with,” he said.
Many of the goals can be taken up by private enterprise, he said. Additionally, he objects that the document was an initiative of a past council. He’s only been a member since 2022.
Councilmember Kelly Dunn was the only other supporting member of the Resilience Plan in June.
