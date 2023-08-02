Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will join the Bremer County GOP for its annual “Grill and Chill” summer dinner 4-7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.

The biotech entrepreneur from Ohio will address why the country is facing a “national identity crisis” and how to build a new dream for the next generation. Other speakers will include Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley and State Representative Charley Thomson.

The family friendly event is meant to encourage young and old to learn more about issues facing the nation. Register at www.facebook.com/BremerCountyRepublicans. Questions can be emailed to bremercorepublicans@gmail.com.

