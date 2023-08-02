Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will join the Bremer County GOP for its annual “Grill and Chill” summer dinner 4-7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
The biotech entrepreneur from Ohio will address why the country is facing a “national identity crisis” and how to build a new dream for the next generation. Other speakers will include Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley and State Representative Charley Thomson.
Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
The family friendly event is meant to encourage young and old to learn more about issues facing the nation. Register at
www.facebook.com/BremerCountyRepublicans. Questions can be emailed to bremercorepublicans@gmail.com.
Today in sports history: July 31
1934 — Britain, led by Fred Perry and Bunny Austin, defeats the U.S. 4-1 at Wimbledon to win the Davis Cup title.
AP FILE
1973: Julius Erving traded to New York Nets
1973 — Julius Erving, the American Basketball Association’s leading scorer, is traded by the cash-strapped Virginia Squires to the New York Nets for forward George Carter and cash.
AP FILE
1983: Jan Stephenson wins US Women's Open by one stroke
1983 — Jan Stephenson beats JoAnne Carner and Patty Sheehan by one stroke to win the U.S. Women’s Open.
AP FILE
1990: Nolan Ryan wins his 300th game
1990 — Nolan Ryan wins his 300th game, reaching the milestone in his second try, as the Texas Rangers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-3.
AP FILE
2005: Grant Hackett becomes first swimmer to win four straight world titles in same event
2005 — Grant Hackett becomes the first swimmer to win four straight world titles in the same event, capturing another 1,500-meter freestyle. The Aussie stretches out his own record for world championship medals to 17.
AP FILE
2007: All-Star Kevin Garnett is traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to Boston
2007 — All-Star Kevin Garnett is traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to Boston for five players and two draft picks. The Celtics obtain the former MVP and 10-time All-Star from Minnesota for forwards Al Jefferson, Ryan Gomes and Gerald Green, guard Sebastian Telfair and center Theo Ratliff and two first-round draft picks.
AP FILE
2011: Yani Tseng wins Women’s British Open for second straight year
2011 — Yani Tseng wins the Women’s British Open for the second straight year, beating Brittany Lang by four strokes and becoming the youngest woman to capture a fifth major title. The 22-year-old top-ranked Taiwanese shot a 3-under 69 to finish at 16-under 272.
AP FILE
2012: Michael Phelps breaks the Olympic medals record with his 19th
2012 — Michael Phelps breaks the Olympic medals record with his 19th, helping the U.S. romp to a 4x200-meter freestyle relay victory at the London Games. With 19 medals spanning three Olympics, Phelps moves one ahead of Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, who got her haul in 1956, 1960 and 1964.
AP FILE
2012: US wins its first Olympic title in women’s gymnastics since 1996
2012 — The team of Gabrielle Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Alexandra Raisman, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Wieber lives up to all the hype, winning the first U.S. Olympic title in women’s gymnastics since 1996.
AP FILE
