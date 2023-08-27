WATERLOO — Fresh off a successful Republican presidential debate Wednesday, Vivek Ramaswamy continues to drive home the idea he’s a patriot seeking a revolution.

And he’s not just a “super PAC puppet” seeking incremental reform.

The businessman told a crowd Saturday at the KXEL Caucus Cookout at the National Cattle Congress Pavilion that he got under the skin of some of the other Republicans seeking the nomination, or was at the center of what he described as “banter on the basketball court.”

Among them were former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence, who don’t think he has the experience to bring about the change he wants to see.

Ramaswamy, 38, wants to “shut it down” – the executive branch agencies run by unelected people – and “revive the integrity of a constitutional Republic” by making government accountable to the electors.

He argues that people should be coming up with the solutions to problems without government involvement through free speech and open debate.

“These aren’t Black ideals or white ideals, these aren’t even red ideals or blue ideals, these are American ideals that we fought a revolution to defend in 1776 – and that is the true choice we face in this primary,” he said. “That is the true choice. You saw it on that debate stage a couple nights ago.”

Ramaswamy told the media afterwards he felt one takeaway from the debate was the “reality” that he is a “threat to the establishment.”

“That came up in spades,” he said. “I think that I am the clear outsider in this race and just based on reactions I’ve had in the last 48 hours, from the Drudge Report, to everything else we’ve seen in between, the fact that it was my first debate and I’m not an establishment trained politician is exactly why I won it, and I think that is going to be exactly why I win the nomination.”

Among his campaign points, he reminded people that “God is real. There are two genders. Fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity. Reverse racism is racism.”

“An open border is not a border. Parents determine the education of their children,” he continued. “The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind. Capitalism is the best system known to man to lift us up from poverty. There are three branches of government, not four. And the U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedom in human history.”

He took some questions, as well, including from Bob Beebout of Waterloo about the remarks of another candidate Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, targeting his lack of “international experience.” Ramaswamy agreed that he doesn’t have foreign policy experience.

“I think we just disagree on whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing,” he said.

Another question came from Glenn Anderkay who brought up former President Andrew Jackson as the only past president to bring about no national debt or budget deficit. The Waterloo resident asked if he can achieve the same.

“Drill. Frack. Burn coal. Embrace nuclear. Roll back those toxic regulations at the Department of the Interior,” Ramaswamy said. “That I can do. Declare independence from China. That I can do.

“End the war on Ukraine, and make sure that we protect our own southern border. Keep peace. Deter China from going after Taiwan. All this I can do.”

“Can I pledge that to you? I’ll be very honest. I can’t pledge that to you because that requires Congress. But I will do everything in my power,” he concluded.

Lena Anderson, 10, of Waverly, asked about his plans to stop teachers from encouraging children in schools to “pretend to be things they aren’t, such as the opposite gender or other species.”

About “this gender dysphoria craze,” the presidential candidate said “something you’re not supposed to say in public: It is a mental health condition. It is a mental health disease, and why on Earth are we going out of our way to create more of that suffering when supposedly it was a condition of suffering. It is wrong. Adults aren’t the same as kids.”

