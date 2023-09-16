CEDAR FALLS — BKND, Inc., developers of 105 residential acres southwest of the corner of the First Street and Union Road, experienced a setback this week in the final phase of plans for the northern most 22.5 acres that’s yet to be developed.

On Wednesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended denial of a proposed amendment to the master plan guiding future construction.

That document had the company constructing 86 residences, 42 single family bi-attached dwellings and 44 single family detached dwellings. That’s a reduction from the previously 90 total proposed this summer but still a significant increase from the 58 single family units proposed back in 2013.

The increase in units and change in type, as well as what were past and future stormwater management concerns, were drivers of concerns reportedly from several dozen neighbors, many of whom showed up at the past few meetings on the matter and wrote letters to commissioners.

“We’re thankful they’re making the developer go back and work on the plan again,” Cindy Luchtenburg, one of the neighbors, said afterwards.

“The Planning and Zoning Commission elevated themselves in my mind by not just saying, OK, OK, OK to everything,” said Lyle Simmons, another neighbor in attendance.

Commissioners Kyle Larson and Sloan Alberhasky recused themselves because of potential conflicts of interest. Oksana Grybovych Hafermann was absent.

The company could scrap the plans entirely or revise them. It also could decide to move them onto the City Council for consideration that it overrule the commission’s decision.

“I'm not sure yet," said BKND owner Dennis Happel when asked about his intentions after the vote. “We're exploring all our options.”

The master plan change is one of the first steps in the development process. The commission generally has a little more latitude and discretion in its decision making as opposed to decisions on plats and site plans because of more black and white requirements.

Back in 2013, Waverly-based BKND never acted upon the original plat for 58 single family units, which was approved, nor was a master plan update ever completed. That former, now-expired plat is still on the table and could come back for review.

Residents also claimed that BKND, Inc. representatives were told previously about these original intentions and felt they had been fed lies.

Happel previously told The Courier that the driving reason behind the change was the “industry as far as what people are asking for” and “the price point people want to get to.”

Most commissioners had a tough time getting past the proposed change.

“I understand a master plan, when it’s put out there, can evolve over time, especially 20 years, but you know the original proposal was 58 lots and is up to 90,” said Commissioner David Hartley. “I thought that was a big stretch and I was hoping for some compromise. To come back with only four less units, I don’t see that as a compromise at all.”

Others expressed being more hesitant about letting that revision be the lone factor in their decision.

“As much as I do have a problem with density, it still fits within the parameters of ‘low density’ and that’s where I have a hard time now in knowing that information,” said Commissioner Amanda Lynch. “We’re desperate in this town for housing I realize potentially at the expense of others, but we want our town to grow and as much as I have a heart and am so empathetic to everyone in this audience, I also am having to look at the facts.”

