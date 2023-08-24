WATERLOO — Absentee ballots are now available for voters living in the Waterloo Community School District for the Sept. 12 special election.
Voters will cast ballots on renewal of the district’s physical plant and equipment levy for another 10 years. It is set to expire in 2027 but can be renewed now for another decade. If approved, it would expire in 2037. If the renewal is voted down, the PPEL will still be in place until 2027.
Levy proceeds are used to maintain and repair buildings and can also be used to purchase property, construct buildings, and pay debts for construction of schools.
The ballot language states the property tax would not exceed $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed valuation of taxable property within the school district. The current tax rate is 67 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Passage requires approval by more than 50% of voters who cast ballots. In 2015, the PPEL passed with 81% approval.
People are also reading…
Annually, the board can certify a PPEL that is not voter-approved in an amount up to 33 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. This number is decided every spring when the board approves its tax rates.
Combined with the current voter-approved levy, property owners within the district pay $1 per $1,000 of taxable value. If the board decides to go with the full $1.34, the total tax rate would be $1.67, but those changes wouldn’t go into effect until 2027.
Early voting at the courthouse started Aug. 23 and will go through Monday, Sept. 11. The election office is on the second floor of the Black Hawk County courthouse, located at 316 E. Fifth St. Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office will be closed for Labor Day on Sept. 4.
The deadline to request a ballot in the mail is 5 p.m. on Monday. To receive an absentee ballot by mail, voters must submit an official absentee ballot request form to the elections office. A hand-written request can be accepted if it includes the following information: full name, complete address, date of birth, identification number, date or name of election, voter’s signature and date the form was signed. Request forms can be mailed to the courthouse.
Pre-paid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the election office. A mailed ballot must be returned by 8 p.m. on Sept. 12 to be counted. Ballots received after election day cannot be counted.
The Code of Iowa states that people admitted to a health care facility within three days of an election may make a request by telephone to the election office and an absentee ballot will be delivered to them. On election day, the telephone request must be made at least four hours prior to the close of the polls. The ballot will be personally delivered to the voter by two election officials who can assist the voter in voting and return the sealed, voted ballot to the office.
Absentee ballots may not be turned in at a polling place except to be surrendered and voided so the voter can vote in person at their precinct. People who did not receive or have lost their absentee ballot will be provided the option of voting a provisional ballot.
The last day to pre-register at the election office for this election is before 5 p.m. on Monday. Any new voter who registers before the deadline will not be required to show proof of identity while registering. Following the deadline, new voters will be processed using the requirements of election day registration and will be required to provide both proof of residence and identity.
The most common example of an acceptable form of identity and residence is an Iowa driver’s license that is not expired and represents the voter’s address in the precinct.
Newly listed homes for sale in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $129,500
Nice one owner, well maintained 2 bedroom home .Newer windows throughout the house and 200 sq. ft heated and cooled sun room on the back of the house. This is a great 1st home or investment property.
3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $189,900
Look no further than this one owner home in Evansdale! There are endless possibilities in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, ranch-style home on a huge corner lot near Meyers Lake! Entering this home the first thing to catch your eye is the beautiful brick fireplace in the spacious living room. This space flows seamlessly into the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is bright white, with great storage and countertop space, as well as matching white appliances. The kitchen also provides access to the rear deck, a great spot to enjoy your morning coffee! You can easily fit a breakfast table into this eat-in kitchen, or a larger dining room table in the adjoining room that could be used as formal dining or an in-home office. Also on the main floor you will find a large primary bedroom with its own full bathroom, and an additional two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom to share. The partially finished lower level is ready for your finishing touches! You could use this space for a family room, plus an additional non-conforming bedroom, and there are tons of storage options. The possibilities are endless! You will find the laundry in the lower level, but it can easily be moved to the upper level where additional laundry hookups are already in place. The exterior can’t be beat, featuring a detached, two-stall garage and sits on a huge corner lot within walking distance to Meyers Lake. This isn’t one to miss! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $179,623
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 8/20/23 FROM 3:00-4:00. Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch home with a potential 4th bedroom in the basement and a walkout basement leading to your private backyard! Plenty of space to grow here! Couple storage sheds a fenced in yard and this home is move in ready! Recently installed new Furnace and A/C units! Nice Sliders to the deck that overlooks your awesome yard! Schedule your sowing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $149,950
The search for a well-cared-for ranch home in Waterloo ends here! This cute yellow house has more space than you'd guess, as you step inside you'll love the large dining room, that flows into a huge living room perfect for gatherings of friends and family. The galley style kitchen has the counter space you've been looking for and opens up into the dining room at one end and a breakfast nook at the other. Three bedrooms and a full bath round out the main floor. Downstairs there is plenty of storage, a half bath, and room to add finished space in the future. Outside the detached garage and backyard shed, provide even more storage space, while the backyard patio overlooks the nice size yard for all your outdoor activities. Don't miss the chance to make this house your home, schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $178,500
Step inside this convenient layout Ranch home. Main floor offers spacious living room, formal dining with access to patio, kitchen has ample cupboard and counter space, 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and updated full bath. Lower level has family room, 3/4 bath, laundry area and storage space. Outside you will enjoy beautifully landscaped yard, detached over-sized single garage, and patio. Don't miss out on this great buy!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $775,000
Looking north from Grand BLVD framed by the historic "Edwards Avenue pillars" the tree-lined view draws you to this iconic Cedar Falls picturesque beauty. This warm, timeless, and traditional classic is welcoming year round. Situated on nearly 2 acres with flowers, trees, wildlife, direct backyard access to Hartman Reserve for hiking and exploration, and a short stroll to Cedar Heights Elementary, the location is enchanting. A spacious and grand interior offers many spaces to enjoy with family and friends. Each spot is unique or cozy with morning sunlight and evening sunsets that bring varying moods to each room. The dining room chandelier is magical at meal time and the two gas fireplaces are inviting gathering spots. The solarium offers the perfect retreat - a cozy nook with its filtered light enveloping the room. The primary ensuite, office, and craft room all offer varying views of the backyard. Upstairs you'll discover four additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and access to bonus space on the 3rd floor. A basement rec room includes pool and air hockey. A dream workshop has direct access to the back yard. The back yard includes a pool and extra garage. You'll just have to see for yourself why 2410 Greenwood is where family and friends are always welcome!
4 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $419,900
This 2008 Klunder Home build is a stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom property that boasts a range of incredible features that are sure to impress. The recently updated main bathroom features a beautifully tiled shower, while the new electric fireplace with stone finishes adds a touch of modern elegance to the living space. The screened in back porch is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or relax in the evening, surrounded by beautiful landscaping that adds to the overall appeal of the property. One of the standout features of this home is the oversized garage, which offers convenient elevator access to the attic for easy storage. This space is perfect for those who love to tinker with cars or simply need extra storage space. Inside, the lower level family room is equipped with a projector and screen, making movie nights an absolute delight. The large kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests, while the beautiful woodwork throughout the main floor adds a touch of sophistication. Overall, this home provides the perfect combination of modern convenience and timeless elegance. With its many incredible features, this property is sure to exceed your expectations and provide you with a comfortable and luxurious place to call home.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $725,000
Fieldstone pond's panoramic view is one of the most sought after in our market. This Prairie style home was custom designed and built by a local general contractor for his family. The quality and special features of this all brick home is almost unmatched in today's marketplace. The Prairie style is highlighted on the exterior by the large overhangs, windows, trim and much more. This style is carried throughout the interior of the home with it's solid oak doors, built-ins and more. The main floor provides access to an oversized deck for entertaining. You will enjoy the more than ample sized rooms throughout. The en-suite is approximately 18 x 22 with a large impressive bathroom with walk-in shower and an oversized closet. The full walkout lower level includes a possible large 4th bedroom, sauna, office area and upscale exercise room with cork flooring. The wet bar is perfect for entertaining. A new special high efficiency furnace and central air was installed in 2023. Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the most sought after subdivisions and a very special home!
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $329,900
One-of-a-kind opportunity to own this iconic five-bedroom, six-bathroom home! Boasting over 4,000 square feet above grade, multiple living spaces on the main level, arched doorways, and four fireplaces, this classic home is a must-see! You'll also find an abundance of built-ins and storage space throughout. The expansive main level features a great den with a fireplace and a fantastic formal living room with a fireplace and access to the sunroom. The sunroom is lined with windows and offers great views of the backyard. Just off the living room is the formal dining room with a fireplace and access to the kitchen. The kitchen includes stainless KitchenAid appliances, granite countertops, plenty of cabinetry, an eat-in area, and a breakfast nook. Moving upstairs, you'll find five expansive bedrooms and four full bathrooms. Three of the bedrooms have their own private en-suite and the fourth bathroom is a jack-and-jill bathroom. The lower level includes additional living space with a fireplace and a bar area, a half bathroom, and plenty of storage space. Situated on just under an acre lot, exterior amenities include an attached two-stall garage and a private backyard with your very own putting green. Character abounds in this classic home! Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $212,000
This 2 story home is situated on a nice corner lot in a wonderful SW Waterloo neighborhood. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and restaurants, the main floor boasts a nice size kitchen with plenty of cupboard space, formal dining room, wood fireplace in the living room, and den that could be a home office. The lower level offers an additional living area and lots of storage. The home has an attached, heated 24X24 garage with 10X10 shop area. Schedule your showing now!