WATERLOO — Absentee ballots are now available for voters living in the Waterloo Community School District for the Sept. 12 special election.

Voters will cast ballots on renewal of the district’s physical plant and equipment levy for another 10 years. It is set to expire in 2027 but can be renewed now for another decade. If approved, it would expire in 2037. If the renewal is voted down, the PPEL will still be in place until 2027.

Levy proceeds are used to maintain and repair buildings and can also be used to purchase property, construct buildings, and pay debts for construction of schools.

The ballot language states the property tax would not exceed $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed valuation of taxable property within the school district. The current tax rate is 67 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Passage requires approval by more than 50% of voters who cast ballots. In 2015, the PPEL passed with 81% approval.

Annually, the board can certify a PPEL that is not voter-approved in an amount up to 33 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. This number is decided every spring when the board approves its tax rates.

Combined with the current voter-approved levy, property owners within the district pay $1 per $1,000 of taxable value. If the board decides to go with the full $1.34, the total tax rate would be $1.67, but those changes wouldn’t go into effect until 2027.

Early voting at the courthouse started Aug. 23 and will go through Monday, Sept. 11. The election office is on the second floor of the Black Hawk County courthouse, located at 316 E. Fifth St. Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office will be closed for Labor Day on Sept. 4.

The deadline to request a ballot in the mail is 5 p.m. on Monday. To receive an absentee ballot by mail, voters must submit an official absentee ballot request form to the elections office. A hand-written request can be accepted if it includes the following information: full name, complete address, date of birth, identification number, date or name of election, voter’s signature and date the form was signed. Request forms can be mailed to the courthouse.

Pre-paid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the election office. A mailed ballot must be returned by 8 p.m. on Sept. 12 to be counted. Ballots received after election day cannot be counted.

The Code of Iowa states that people admitted to a health care facility within three days of an election may make a request by telephone to the election office and an absentee ballot will be delivered to them. On election day, the telephone request must be made at least four hours prior to the close of the polls. The ballot will be personally delivered to the voter by two election officials who can assist the voter in voting and return the sealed, voted ballot to the office.

Absentee ballots may not be turned in at a polling place except to be surrendered and voided so the voter can vote in person at their precinct. People who did not receive or have lost their absentee ballot will be provided the option of voting a provisional ballot.

The last day to pre-register at the election office for this election is before 5 p.m. on Monday. Any new voter who registers before the deadline will not be required to show proof of identity while registering. Following the deadline, new voters will be processed using the requirements of election day registration and will be required to provide both proof of residence and identity.

The most common example of an acceptable form of identity and residence is an Iowa driver’s license that is not expired and represents the voter’s address in the precinct.