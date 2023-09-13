WATERLOO — Former Vice President Mike Pence got more than a taste of a pulled pork sandwich at the new Starbeck’s Smokehouse on Westfield Avenue on Tuesday night.

The final of five Iowa town halls of the day saw the Republican presidential candidate greeted by around 75 residents. Pence said the White House and the GOP need new leadership that “will stay true to that conservative agenda that’s defined our movement over the last 50 years.”

He believes the country is in trouble, for reasons ranging from the Mexican border to the nation’s debt, crime waves in its cities and a lack of a desire to step up and be the leader of the free world abroad.

“Both the former president (Donald Trump) and many of our party are walking away from that conservative agenda that’s defined our movement for years. They want to ignore our national debt that threatens our children and grandchildren,” he said.

“They won’t even talk about the kind of reforms that only the Republican Party will be able to do. They want to marginalize the right to life. I’m pro-life and I don’t apologize for it. If I’m president of the United States, we’re going to have a champion for life in the Oval Office,” he added, eliciting one of many cheers from the crowd Tuesday.

Attendees questioned the former Indiana congressman and governor for about an hour. They touched on topics ranging from Social Security to threats internationally to climate change and the criminal charges against Trump.

Rosie Janssen of Waterloo kicked off the queries by asking about his first-day plans to address illegal immigration. Pence reemphasized his desire to finish the border wall started under the Trump-Pence administration.

“We went through the largest government shutdown in history in 2018, and it was all about getting funding for the wall,” he said. “I can tell you, I missed Christmas with my family because we stayed on Capitol Hill. I was on Capitol Hill every day reporting back to the president. We were negotiating to get funding for the wall. We eventually got it from the Pentagon, if you remember.”

He said he’d put back into effect two policies stripped by the Biden administration, one making people wait in Mexico while applying for a hearing and another allowing the country to remove certain people who came in illegally.

John Patterson of Waterloo asked about the handling of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice. Pence denied it was “weaponized” under his watch but also said he wants to “clean house” and replace the top personnel with new leaders he feels are respected by all parties and independents.

“They are out there. I was on the Judiciary Committee in the Congress for 10 years. I was appointed a couple days after 9/11,” he said.

“I know how the Justice Department works and know how it’s supposed to work. It all depends on the integrity. … All this talk about ‘We’re going to defund the FBI. We’re going to defund the Justice Department.’ People, who do you think in this country has prevented terrorists? … Who do you think combats human trafficking?”

Stan Engel of Cedar Falls asked about Pence’s top donors and their agendas. Pence responded there are candidates with more donors than him.

“They’re mostly conservatives to be honest with you — the people who look at the fact that all throughout my career I’ve been a champion for the conservative agenda and they support that,” said Pence.

He also touched on campaign finance and his desire for “full and immediate disclosure of contributions to the American public.”

Others asked about Social Security, saying President Joe Biden and Trump have the same approach and don’t want to talk about it.

“If we don’t do anything to reform Social Security, automatic cuts are coming,” said Pence.

He referenced a plan to save the benefits for people who qualify or soon will qualify but also reform that avoids the program “breaking the backs of Americans” financially down the road.

“I don’t believe in changing horses in the middle of the race. If you’ve been paying half of your career into a system, we’ll keep you in the system,” he said, noting he’d like to have a conversation about changes for those under the age of 40.

He said that the biggest international threat is communist China, and explained why his views on climate change differ from the current administration and the Democratic Party.

“Their approach is mandates like in California, where they’re not going to allow you to buy a gasoline-powered car by the end of the decade. … Republicans say, ‘Look, we can achieve our goals for a cleaner environment with American innovation, not government mandates,’” he said.

