CEDAR FALLS — As some Waterloo residents push for a change in city government organization, current and former elected officials in Cedar Falls feel no sense of urgency about changing their city’s leadership structure.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green recommends the city make his job a part-time position in the future in an editorial in today’s Courier in response to a resident’s guest column urging the same change Aug. 12.

“Cedar Falls, unique in Iowa, has had both a full-time mayor and administrator since 2015, and deferred the decision to shift to part-time mayor. It is time the City Council makes the change,” Green writes.

According to Green, who is not seeking reelection in November, the Cedar Falls mayor’s annual salary is $105,312 for fiscal year 2024, along with full health insurance and IPERS retirement benefits.

Comparatively, Administrator Ron Gaines will make $220,829, also with IPERS and health care plan benefits.

“This is not common in Iowa, but likely reflects the needs of that city,” said Alan Kemp, executive director of the Iowa League of Cities, in an email. “I know that in years past, the city of Evansdale had a full-time mayor position, but transitioned to a part-time mayor. Simply put – the newly elected mayor did not have time to assume the office in a full time, paid capacity.”

But Susan deBuhr, who also is not running for reelection after 20 years on the City Council, says talk about a part-time mayor has not gained traction in the past because “the public having overwhelmingly liked” late longtime Mayor Jon Crews being out in the community.

“Sacrificing the salary would not be worth the good that comes from having a dedicated professional mayor to the city,” said deBuhr, who often is fiscally conservative. “The availability to the public and staff is invaluable.”

Former Mayor Jim Brown, who preceded Green in office, says he did research while in office, and any savings would largely be wiped out by some of the mayor’s duties being passed on to the administrator.

“The city has been served well the last 40 years by this structure,” he said.

Former longtime councilmember Frank Darrah also doesn’t see a need for change.

“I haven’t seen any data to go out and do it,” he said.

Current Councilmember Simon Harding, who’s also not seeking reelection, and fellow Councilmember Dustin Ganfield are on the fence.

Harding agrees with deBuhr that any savings would be minimal, and he likes the idea of someone 100% dedicated to the mayoral role.

Although Green puts in full-time hours, Harding argues that based on city code, the primary responsibilities — managing council meetings, leading the city through emergencies, supervising the city manager — are “essentially” those of a part-time mayor.

“That’s a misunderstanding that the mayor can just tell the employees whatever he wants them to do,” he said. “It’s based on the parameters set forth by council, and there’s a checks and balance of sorts between the mayor, council and administrator. Everything fits together like a puzzle and responsibilities don’t overlap.”

The “strong” mayor is the chief executive officer and oversees the administrator’s execution of the council’s prerogatives.

Harding would prefer the mayor attend all meetings and events, whether it be with executive leadership or the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Commission, of which he is a member.

And then there are all the invitations he receives from organizations like Grow Cedar Valley, or ceremonial events like Memorial Day. Additionally, Green says he’s spent time responding to concerns and completing walk-throughs of The Falls Aquatic Center.

“I get so many requests myself as a councilmember,” said Harding.

Waterloo has an elected mayor, Quentin Hart, who carries out the day-to-day operations. But a group of residents is pushing the city to hire a city administrator to perform those duties and make the mayor part-time.

“If you have someone who is adept like in Waterloo, that’s fantastic, but you run the risk of a nincompoop every election being elected every two years to run the city without the experience and qualifications,” said Ganfield. “But by going to a part-time mayor, you’re giving all the power to unelected people.”

His preference is first to go through and hear more about the pros and cons before making any decisions.

“When you have a full-time mayor, operations are beholden to the electors and you keep the people in charge,” he added. “But a con might be the amount of stress and responsibility you’re putting on one shoulders.”

Leading up to the Nov. 7 city election, Green says he’ll be most interested in what candidates and the remaining council members have to say.

“At this point, it’s their perspectives that will matter the most,” he said.