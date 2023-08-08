Here it is! Location, location, location. If you've been hunting for your next home, look no further! This stunning five-bedroom (plus three additional flex bedrooms) and five-bathroom home is located in Oak Ridge Circle, a secluded cul-de-sac neighborhood. This 1.13-acre property is tucked away in a wooded area with many mature trees. Enjoy the peace and quiet while also having access to the convenience of nearby businesses and amenities, as well as being within walking distance of the Praire Links Golf Course with a clubhouse and brand-new outdoor pool. Trust us; you don't want to miss out on this pool. This home has some serious curb appeal, with mature landscaping, a two-story colonial style, and a spacious covered front porch with a swing! Head inside to find a large main living room area, with a living room featuring a cozy gas fireplace in the corner and separate additional den, separated by French doors. 9-foot ceilings throughout the main level create a feeling of elegance. There is also an amazing library with office space on the main level, featuring three large windows with great views. Next up is the kitchen! This beautiful space has coordinating cabinets and hardwood floors, custom countertops, black granite breakfast bar, and a double oven! And you've got to check out this pantry! Walk-in pantry with storage galore. The dining room features French doors leading to the screened-in composite floor deck! This is the perfect area for your morning cup of coffee. A household favorite will be this mud room off the garage entrance, perfect for dropping off all your shoes and coats! The main floor also includes a 3/4 bath. Coming upstairs, you will find space for your whole family and guests alike! There are three bedrooms plus a primary suite. Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill full bathroom. There is an additional full bath plus a separate laundry room. The primary suite is stunning! This spacious room has three huge windows in a bay-style nook, with lots of natural light and a beautiful view. There are two separate walk-in closets. The en suite bathroom has a whirlpool claw foot soaking tub as well as a walk-in shower, double sink vanity, and separate toilet room. As if that wasn't enough space, there is a huge bonus room on the second floor, above the garage! This could be utilized as bedroom space or whatever else your family needs! The basement is another fantastic space. There is a bedroom plus a flex room, and an additional bathroom with a walk-in shower. The downstairs living area features an amazing theater room! The theater room includes a projector, screen, and surround sound speakers. There is a large storage room with shelving as well. The basement has a radon system and a partial central vacuum system. The house is wired for a whole-house generator. The outside features three stall garage, concrete driveway, invisible dog fence, beautiful brick patio, and SO many beautiful trees! Too many to name! Recent updates include some freshly painted rooms, a new roof in 2016, and complete power washing of siding and concrete driveway. A house like this does not come around often! In addition to the pictures, please check out the VIRTUAL TOUR, which includes a 3D tour, video tour, and floor plans! Contact your agent today for an immediate showing!

