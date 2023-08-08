WATERLOO — The deadline for paying the first installment of annual real estate and mobile home taxes is Sept. 30, as mandated by Iowa law.
Notices were sent out recently in Black Hawk County. Taxpayers are advised that if they are mailing in payments that a post office postmark date of Sept. 30, 2023, is needed to avoid interest accruing on Oct. 1.
Payment can be mailed to the Black Hawk County Treasurer at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, IA, 50703. Include the payment stub or stubs from the tax bill along with a check. For those who want a receipt, include a stamped, self-addressed envelope with payment or provide your email and the treasurer will email a receipt.
The treasurer’s office also accepts Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit or debit cards. A non-refundable service delivery fee of 2.25% for credit card, or $2 for debit card, will apply. The service delivery fee is retained by the card company and the web provider.
People are also reading…
Real estate, mobile home taxes and special assessments may be paid utilizing Visa, MasterCard, Discover or electronic check online at iowatreasurers.org. The same fees apply if a credit card is used. Electronic checks are 25 cents per transaction. Scheduled or recurring payments can also be made on this website.
Interest for the September 2023 installment will accrue at the rate of 1.5% per month beginning Oct. 1.
The treasurer’s office in the courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Payments may also be deposited in the secured drop box located at the northeast corner of the courthouse, or the parking lot side of the building.
Payment by guaranteed funds is still required to redeem a tax sale. For redemption information, contact the treasurer’s office for the amount due. Guaranteed funds are cash, certified check, cashier’s check or money order. Postmarks are not accepted for redemptions.
The Iowa Property Tax Credit Claim forms will be accepted up to Sept. 30, 2023. Homeowners may qualify for this credit if their income is below $25,328 and they are over the age of 65 or 100% disabled.
They can also qualify if their total household income is less than 250% of the poverty level and they are age 70 or older by Dec. 31, 2023. If filing due to being disabled, a current year of proof of disability is required.
For further information, call the treasurer’s office at (319) 833-3013.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls homes for big families
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $450,000
You will enjoy this spotless, well decorated one owner home. Located on the bike trail on an oversized well landscaped lot with a substantial number of trees. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home also features a partially finished walkout lower level with a home theatre room including an upscale high quality surround sound system. The lower level bedrooms, theatre room and family room makes for a great entertainment experience. The walkout lower level leads to a patio area and a raised deck is off of the dining area. Immediate possession on this stylish, functional, well cared for home.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $436,498
Zero-entry, Like new ranch in quiet location. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 3100 sq ft of living space. Main floor has an open design with vaulted ceilings and a great sunroom. Kitchen features white cabinets and quartz counters. The basement has a rec room, 2 bedrooms and another bathroom. Do not be fooled by the double garage door. This garage is extremely oversized for a 2 car garage! Interior Pictures coming Saturday May 20th
6 Bedroom Home in Jesup - $437,900
Your search stops here! This gorgeous home is just what you've been looking for. Upon entering you will be greeted by the soaring ceilings and beautiful stone fireplace. The open concepts makes entertaining a breeze. Quartz counter tops, ample cupboards with pull out drawers, built in speakers for listening to music, and the elevated dishwasher are just some of the highlights. The split floorplan offers 2 bedrooms on the north end with a full bath. On the other end is the primary with a huge walk-in closet off the full bath. The mudroom/laundry room and another bedroom complete the first floor. In the lower lever you will find a spacious family room, 2 more bedrooms, and a 3/4 bath. You will also appreciate the 3 car heated garage, cement patio, and above ground pool! Schedule your showing today! Seller is a licensed Realtor in the State of Iowa.
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $119,900
This stunning character home built in 1910 is sure to leave you in awe. With 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for a family or anyone who loves to entertain guests. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by gorgeous woodwork throughout the home that adds to its charm and character. The modern updates give this home a contemporary feel while maintaining its original charm. The patio is perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning or for hosting a summer BBQ. This home is truly a gem and is sure to impress anyone who steps inside. Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $259,000
Welcome to this lovely ranch-style house, a perfect blend of comfort and practicality. As you approach the property, you'll notice its charming facade, featuring a classic ranch design. Situated on a corner lot, this house boasts ample outdoor space and curb appeal. The front yard is well-maintained, showcasing lush greenery and colorful flowers that complement the clean lines of the house's exterior. The new roof, installed in 2023, adds to the overall appeal and ensures peace of mind for years to come. As you enter through the front door, you step into a welcoming foyer that leads to the heart of the home. The main floor is thoughtfully designed, emphasizing an open layout and a seamless flow between the living spaces. To your right is a spacious and comfortable living room, bathed in natural light from large windows. The living room offers a warm ambiance, perfect for relaxation or entertaining guests. Adjacent to the living room, you'll find a generous family room, which provides an additional space for recreational activities or can be transformed into a home office or a cozy reading nook. The kitchen is a true highlight of the main floor, designed with both functionality and style in mind. It features ample counter space, and an abundance of cabinets to accommodate all your culinary needs. The kitchen also includes a dining area, creating a central hub for family meals and gatherings. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the main floor, providing a private retreat. The bedroom is spacious and well-appointed, and it comes complete with an en-suite bathroom for added convenience and privacy. Heading downstairs to the lower level, you'll find two more bedrooms, each with its own unique charm. These bedrooms offer a peaceful space for family members or guests to rest and rejuvenate. The lower level also features a family room, providing additional space for entertainment or relaxation. One of the highlights of the lower level is the walkout basement, allowing easy access to the backyard. It offers great potential for creating an outdoor seating area, a barbecue spot, or even a small garden, making it an ideal space for enjoying the outdoors. This ranch house also includes an attached double garage, providing ample parking space and additional storage options.
5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $609,900
Here it is! Location, location, location. If you've been hunting for your next home, look no further! This stunning five-bedroom (plus three additional flex bedrooms) and five-bathroom home is located in Oak Ridge Circle, a secluded cul-de-sac neighborhood. This 1.13-acre property is tucked away in a wooded area with many mature trees. Enjoy the peace and quiet while also having access to the convenience of nearby businesses and amenities, as well as being within walking distance of the Praire Links Golf Course with a clubhouse and brand-new outdoor pool. Trust us; you don't want to miss out on this pool. This home has some serious curb appeal, with mature landscaping, a two-story colonial style, and a spacious covered front porch with a swing! Head inside to find a large main living room area, with a living room featuring a cozy gas fireplace in the corner and separate additional den, separated by French doors. 9-foot ceilings throughout the main level create a feeling of elegance. There is also an amazing library with office space on the main level, featuring three large windows with great views. Next up is the kitchen! This beautiful space has coordinating cabinets and hardwood floors, custom countertops, black granite breakfast bar, and a double oven! And you've got to check out this pantry! Walk-in pantry with storage galore. The dining room features French doors leading to the screened-in composite floor deck! This is the perfect area for your morning cup of coffee. A household favorite will be this mud room off the garage entrance, perfect for dropping off all your shoes and coats! The main floor also includes a 3/4 bath. Coming upstairs, you will find space for your whole family and guests alike! There are three bedrooms plus a primary suite. Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill full bathroom. There is an additional full bath plus a separate laundry room. The primary suite is stunning! This spacious room has three huge windows in a bay-style nook, with lots of natural light and a beautiful view. There are two separate walk-in closets. The en suite bathroom has a whirlpool claw foot soaking tub as well as a walk-in shower, double sink vanity, and separate toilet room. As if that wasn't enough space, there is a huge bonus room on the second floor, above the garage! This could be utilized as bedroom space or whatever else your family needs! The basement is another fantastic space. There is a bedroom plus a flex room, and an additional bathroom with a walk-in shower. The downstairs living area features an amazing theater room! The theater room includes a projector, screen, and surround sound speakers. There is a large storage room with shelving as well. The basement has a radon system and a partial central vacuum system. The house is wired for a whole-house generator. The outside features three stall garage, concrete driveway, invisible dog fence, beautiful brick patio, and SO many beautiful trees! Too many to name! Recent updates include some freshly painted rooms, a new roof in 2016, and complete power washing of siding and concrete driveway. A house like this does not come around often! In addition to the pictures, please check out the VIRTUAL TOUR, which includes a 3D tour, video tour, and floor plans! Contact your agent today for an immediate showing!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $670,422
Welcome to the home of your dreams in Cedar Falls!! This stunning new construction ranch boasts an impressive 4 bedrooms on the main level, offering ample space and privacy for your family. The finished basement features a 5th bedroom, providing even more space for guests or a home office. Step inside to discover the luxurious finishes throughout the home. The spacious kitchen is sure to delight any chef with its elegant quartz countertops, providing plenty of workspace for meal prep and entertaining. The beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring adds warmth and character to the space, while the tile shower in the master bath provides a spa~like experience every time you step in. Cozy up on chilly nights in the living room by the electric fireplace, creating the perfect atmosphere for relaxing and unwinding. And with a 3 stall garage, you'll have plenty of space for your vehicles and outdoor equipment. This home truly has it all, from the beautiful finishes to the spacious layout. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it yours today!! **Pricing subject to change as finishes/features are added and priced**..
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $550,000
Stunning ranch home in Prairie West! As you enter this home you are greeted by a light and bright living room which includes a gorgeous fireplace with shiplap surround and is flanked by beautiful open shelving. The living room opens to a large dining area with shiplap wall and a beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, walk-in pantry and large center island with plenty of seating. Tucked away off the kitchen is your master suite with a spacious bedroom, a master bathroom with tiled shower plus soaking tub and a large walk-in closet. The main floor also features 2 additional bedrooms, a full main bathroom plus an additional half bathroom, main floor laundry and great back hall drop area with building-in lockers and desk area. The finished lower level provides plenty of extra space to relax and entertain. The family room is spacious and provides plenty of room for watching tv or having rec space. You will find two additional bedrooms with one of them being used as a exercise room currently, an additional full bathroom and plenty of storage in the lower level. Enjoy your great outside spaces! Sit back and relax on your covered deck that overlooks the fenced backyard or step down to the patio. You can also shoot some baskets on your very own basketball court! This home has it all! Take a look today!
5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $799,000
Absolute Perfection! This amazing new construction modern farmhouse oozes luxury with so much attention to detail. As you walk into the home, you will find the large living room space with wood beam accents, custom shelving/cupboards and a gas fireplace. The kitchen is amazing with Bertch cabinetry, a custom wood island, quartz countertops, LG smart appliances and a walk in pantry that you will fall in love with. The dining space overlooks the beautiful wooded backyard with access to the massive 12X30ft deck that is perfect for entertaining. The main floor master suite offers tons of natural light, double vanities, a custom tiled shower and a walk in closet. Finishing off the main floor are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, a laundry closet and a half bath. This outstanding home continues as you move to the lower level. You will find a stunning family room that showcases a custom wet bar, two nice sized bedrooms and a full bath. This amazing home is nestled on 3.5 acres that provides great hunting with a custom tree stand, maintained walking/ATV trails and a super cool fire pit area. This private acreage is on a hard surface road and 4 miles to Waverly. This amazing property is a rare find, don't miss your opportunity to see it. Schedule your private showing today!
6 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $1,180,000
Seasoned Realtors have stated that this is simply the nicest home they have seen! This majestic home has a 180 degree views overlooking the Fieldstone large pond. High coffered ceilings and specialty floor to ceiling windows in the great room make this a bright home. You will enjoy the warmth and beauty of gorgeous 3/4 inch walnut flooring. It boasts over 4000 sq. ft. above grade and more than 5600 total finished living area. The main floor ensuite, with heated travertine floors, has a jetted whirlpool tub and separate shower. The library is right out of a magazine, even with a ladder for volumes higher up! A total of 6 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, includes a lower level ensuite bedroom with 3/4 bath. You will like the cheery sunporch with access to the deck. The walkout lower level, with heated floors, has a kitchenette and 2 multiuse rooms currently used for exercise and a craft/hobby room. The screened porch and basketball court await in the rear yard. The quality of materials, professional decorating and workmanship by Schuerman Homes makes this home very special.
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $799,900
This incredible custom-built two-story features contemporary influences both inside and out. This high-quality Klunder-built home boasts five expansive bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, high-end amenities from top to bottom, and a custom architect-influenced design. Stepping inside you’re greeted by a beautiful front sitting room and an adjacent great room that is impressive with a fireplace and expansive windows allowing tons of natural light to pour in. The great room opens up to the kitchen and stunning dining area that is ideal for entertaining. The show-stopping kitchen offers custom cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, an expansive kitchen island ideal for functionality, a walk-in pantry with tons of storage, as well as access to an amazing screened-in porch. The screened porch is like a private oasis that feels like a treehouse as it is nestled in mature trees. The main floor is completed with a convenient dropzone with a half bathroom. On the second level, you will find three generously sized bedrooms including the master suite, two full bathrooms, and a convenient laundry room. The master suite features an amazing ensuite with heated tile floors, dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and a tiled shower along with a great walk-in closet with custom-designed cabinetry. The show doesn't stop there, the amazing walkout lower level includes additional living space with concrete floors, a kitchenette, two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a secondary laundry room, and heated floors throughout. Exterior amenities include an attached oversized heated garage with in-floor heat and floor drains that could fit four cars. The exterior spaces continue with an amazing patio with limestone accents, mature landscaping, and an irrigation system. This home oozes warmth and style with great textures including cork flooring, carpet, and tile, and the amenities don’t stop there. This incredible home also provides geothermal heat, a Control 4 sound system, central vac, and much more. Don’t let this rare offering pass you by! Schedule your private showing today.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $472,500
This home will be completed for you to enjoy with your family and friends this holiday season. Your main floor includes a white kitchen with walk-in pantry, beautiful quartz tops, laundry room, all anchored by a stunning luxury vinyl flooring. There are 3 bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in closet and an additional full bath. Head downstairs past 3 large windows that flood your great room with natural light, and you will find a finished lower level with a rec room, 4th and 5th bedrooms and full bath. We have added sq ft to this standard plan as well, creating a larger dining space. This home also has a 3 car garage and stone accents on the exterior. Contact agent for details.