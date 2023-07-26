JESUP — NextEra Energy Resources company representatives told locals Monday their preliminary plan is to build at least 70 wind turbines on 100 acres of farmland in southwestern Buchanan County.

About 100 people attended company representatives’ third and final presentation on the proposed project, which would generate 200-megawatts of renewable energy. They took questions and heard comments during a meeting scheduled by the Board of Supervisors.

The Jubilee Wind Project has created lots of buzz among neighbors for more than a year. Eighteen residents have leased easements to the company, doing business as Boulevard Associates, according to the Buchanan County Recorder’s Office.

NextEra is awaiting a decision on the future of wind projects in the county after supervisors adopted a moratorium on permits. That give the board time to consider its next step on the first-of-its-kind proposal for the county.

About 20 people spoke at the two-hour meeting. Several asked questions. A couple outsiders spoke to the project’s benefits.

But most had complaints. Among them were doubts about the benefits of green energy as well as concerns relating to health, wildlife, the land’s integrity, the structures’ appearance, decommissioning, setbacks and the purported economic impact.

“What has been presented to the public is all potential money that the project will bring and the potential jobs,” said Amanda Miller of Brandon “What has not been presented to the public is the factual economic impacts that are not so glorious and defined.

“How will the loss of tillable acres affect our local co-ops and seed dealers? What type of impact will a wind farm have on small-town growth in the area this project’s footprint will surround? What will be the impact of those living directly near the turbines?”

A petition opposing the project has reportedly been submitted to local officials, including the supervisors and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The county has more local control on wind turbines than over the Navigator CO2 Ventures’ proposed carbon dioxide pipeline, another controversial infrastructure project with implications in the county currently being considered for a permit by the Iowa Utilities Board.

The pipeline proposal has raised fears of the use of eminent domain.

But NextEra Energy Resources has said it does not have the authority to invoke eminent domain and will seek “100% voluntary” agreements with landowners.

The company, in response to emailed questions, says it's "too early in the process" to provide information, such as how many landowners need to agree to leases for the project to proceed, and that it will be provided later with its formal application to the county.

Clayton Ohrt, chairperson of the Board of Supervisors, says the county plans to contract with three consulting firms and form a 13-15 person task force to look into revising the comprehensive plan guiding land development and growth.

The county’s in-house experts will advise, as well. For instance, the county engineer will be consulted on future road improvements related to the project and the assessor will weigh in on taxation of the new infrastructure.

The county already has an ordinance regulating wind turbines and would modify it based on any changes to the comprehensive plan as well as state law.

NextEra Energy Resources’ project is still in the due diligence phase. In addition to engaging land owners, the company is conducting environmental studies and assessing transmission infrastructure as part of the early stages of the five- to six-year process before construction.

The study area covers a much larger area than the 100 acres in the current proposal, but the exact number of acres being studied was not provided when requested. It is outlined on a map and appears to be about a quarter of the county, around Brandon and Rowley, a few miles south of Jesup and Independence, and immediately southwest of Quasqueton.

If the company acquires all its approvals and leases, construction could happen as soon as 2027, according to project documents. Operation would begin six to nine months after that.

General Electric Power is the largest domestic wind turbine manufacturer and would likely be the company constructing turbines. Once constructed, NextEra could sell the project – with an operational life of 30 to 50 years – to another company. The agricultural land would be put back into agricultural production with no adverse effects, the company argues.

Preliminary estimates show the concrete turbine foundations underground would be 50-60 feet in diameter and eight to 10 feet deep in the ground.

A turbine could measure as high as 582 feet including the blades. That’s taller than the Statue of Liberty at 305 feet, one attendee pointed out on posters of wind turbines constructed in between New Hampton and Alta Vista in Chickasaw County.

The three blades measure 208 feet across, or 416 feet in diameter. Underground collection/transmission lines extend four feet deep.

There have been instances where the Juno Beach, Florida, company will study an area but not move forward with a project, according to spokesperson Megan Murphy Salyer.

However, NextEra Energy, a publicly traded company and the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from wind and sun, has 136 active wind operations in 37 states. Thirteen of its projects are in Iowa, and it hopes to expand further in the state.

“We’re fully American owned and operated. And the important thing here is not about the numbers. It’s not bragging rights around us being the largest. It’s to say that we’ve got the financial and technical capability to do projects correctly,” said Vinton Buffenmyer, NextEra senior project manager.

The company says the area would benefit through increased tax revenue, better air quality, landowner payments, improved public infrastructure and temporary construction jobs as well as a number of permanent, full-time jobs.

Buchanan County was selected because of the desirable wind resources, transmission options, land and policies promoting land renewables. More developed areas, as opposed to farmland, are not ideal because of the size of the infrastructure and less wind potential, the company’s proposal states.

“It’s interesting to me that there’s so much opposition to this when there was a larger project when they put those steel towers and those transmission lines in,” said Ranor Hoffman of Independence. “If I counted the number of towers right, it is far in excess of 70 and the amount of concrete is far more than what’s proposed here. And yet no one said a word about it. It worked out. Most of farms didn’t have any problems.”

