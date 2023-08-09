The Bremer County 911 Board will host a series of informational meetings about an upgrade to the “obsolete” public safety communication system utilized by local law enforcement, firefighters, EMS providers and other agencies.
Discussion will include explanation about the project and the proposed financing through county bonding.
Meetings are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in different locations and on different days:
- Aug. 15 - Denver City Hall/Community Room, 100 Washington St., Denver.
- Aug. 17 – Janesville Riviera Roose, 307 Maple St.
- Aug. 22 - Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. N.E.
- Aug. 24 - Sumner Emergency Medical Services Building, 901 W First St.
- Aug. 29 - Tripoli City Hall, 303 S. Main St.
- Aug. 31 – Readlyn. Location to be announced.
- Sept. 5 - Frederika Community Building, 264 Second Ave.
- Sept. 7 - Plainfield Library Meeting Room, 723 Main St.