WATERLOO — A city worker died following a Waterloo sewer treatment plant incident Tuesday afternoon that was initially reported as an electrocution.

John Hyman, an 18-year employee, was the victim, according to a statement from the city.

Kevin Lee, Waterloo Fire Rescue battalion chief, said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the "unintentional accident" in the workplace reported as an electrocution at 11:56 a.m. but could not confirm an actual cause of death at this time.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of one of our employees passing away this week at the wastewater treatment facility,” the statement said. “Our thoughts are with his wife, Janet, and his coworkers at this difficult time.”

First responders previously said he was found unresponsive inside the building, 3505 Easton Ave., and paramedics transported him to a local hospital.