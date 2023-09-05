WATERLOO — The head of the nonprofit organization that threatened legal action against the city of Waterloo over its conversion therapy ban says he has no doubt his organization would win a lawsuit challenging the ordinance.

Liberty Counsel – a Florida religious liberty organization – sent a letter to Waterloo’s city attorney and city councilmembers demanding the city repeal the ordinance, saying it violates the First Amendment.

“We would take them to federal court,” founder and chairman Mat Staver said. “The Supreme Court already indicated these kinds of laws will not survive the First Amendment.”

In August, the City Council repealed the ban 4-3 with councilmembers Jonathan Grieder, Nia Wilder and Belinda Creighton-Smith voting against repeal.

Staver said his organization has been challenging conversion therapy bans since about 2012. Conversion therapy is defined as an attempt to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

He noted in 2018 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled a California law that required anti-abortion centers to provide information about abortion violated the First Amendment. The same First Amendment argument governs conversion therapy bans.

In 2020, Liberty Counsel represented therapists in Florida’s Boca Raton and Palm Beach County to block conversion therapy ban ordinances. The judges in Florida based their decision on that 2018 ruling.

Earlier this year, the city of Tampa agreed to pay Liberty Counsel almost $1 million to settle a lawsuit over a conversion therapy ban there.

“We saw (the Waterloo case) and we’re well versed in this area of the law,” Staver said. The group demanded Waterloo reverse its ban “because, if they didn’t, they would set themselves up for significant litigation that would be costly to Waterloo and its citizens.”

Staver said his team was contacted by a “small number” of residents and a counselor who were concerned the ban violated the First Amendment and could negatively affect counseling. He did not state whether the counselor was a licensed medical professional or an individual who provided counseling through a church.

“When you can’t provide the counseling ... then that takes rights away,” he said. “What’s frustrating and, frankly, dangerous is to prohibit a client from addressing the stresses in their life because of some bureaucrat passing some politically charged ordinance.”

Conversion therapy is opposed by many major medical organizations such as the American Medical Association. But Staver believes discrediting the practice is viewpoint discrimination. He said not allowing counselors to practice conversion therapy is “the antithesis of the First Amendment.”

In discussions during Waterloo City Council meetings, it was stated several times that some people practicing conversion therapy use electric shock therapy on their patients or use aversion tactics while forcing patients to watch same-sex pornography. Staver said people who made those arguments are “totally ignorant” of what goes on in counseling.

“It’s not even worth responding to those arguments,” he said. “I don’t know anyone in the counseling work that does electroshock therapy or (makes patients) watch pornography. … Ethical standards would prohibit counseling like that.”

Liberty Counsel was founded in 1989 and has litigated cases on many issues such as freedom of religion, pro-life arguments, and opposition to gay marriage. It believes sexual orientation or gender identity should not be included in hate crime legislation, certain books should not be read to children and that churches should have stayed open during the peak of COVID-19.

Liberty Counsel may be best known for representing Kim Davis, a county clerk in Kentucky, who stopped issuing marriage licenses after same-sex couples could be legally married. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights, listed the organization as an LGBTQ+ hate group.

Two therapists who specialize in LGBTQ+ issues attended the Waterloo council meeting and were appalled at what they heard and what the council decided.

“Basically, they’re protecting abusive behavior,” therapist Summer Elliott said in a later interview.

Therapist Chad Mohammad called the councilmembers who voted for the repeal cowards. He said the LGBTQ+ population is the most vulnerable population globally.

“This was the least of things that they could do, to say we stand by you, conversion therapy is bad,” he said. “The fact that they couldn’t even stand by a performative act was disgusting.”

He said the council should have kept the ban despite the threat of a lawsuit.

“Dollars don’t equal lives; lives matter more,” he continued. “The fact that the adults, our elders, are giving us hopelessness, that nobody’s showing courage just doing the right thing, saying ‘Hey, I stand with you.’”

Asked why the city decided to repeal rather than face a lawsuit, Mayor Quentin Hart said his job is to keep Waterloo residents “protected on all fronts, from legal ramifications as well.”

“The City Council was faced with a challenge from an outside entity threatening legal consequences,” Hart said in a statement. “I know each and every one of them had a difficult time trying to decide whether to repeal the ban.”

