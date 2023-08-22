WATERLOO — Leader in Me continues to grow in Northeast Iowa.

The umbrella nonprofit, Leader Valley, has announced the addition of three more schools in the region – Nashua-Plainfield Elementary School, Nashua-Plainfield Middle/High School, and Grundy Center Elementary School – to the leadership collaborative, bringing the total number to 27.

Leader in Me is a school-based initiative of FranklinCovey Education that is designed to empower students with the mind sets and skill sets necessary for success in academics and leadership.

Partnering with PreK-12 schools, Waterloo-based Leader Valley assists educators in integrating Dr. Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” into the school’s culture, fostering leadership learning at all levels.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the Leader Valley family. These schools have been in the Leader in Me process for a few years but recognized the importance of being a part of something greater for the benefit of their students,” Executive Director Melissa Reade said in a statement. “We are excited about what the Leader Valley collaboration can offer these schools to level up their Leader in Me efforts and are thrilled about the experience and expertise they’ll bring to our other schools.”

According to Nicole Hackman, director of fundraising and communications, the three schools had been receiving programming and participating through FranklinCovey, but that move will allow the school districts to lean on Leader Valley for a majority of the funding and additional collaboration between all the schools in the network.

Hackman reaffirmed that the goal is to bring the rest of the Waterloo- and Cedar Falls-area public and private schools into the fold, as well as make the program part of a student’s entire education from start to finish.

Right now, 22 schools are part of Leader in Me in the metro area. Eleven are not, including most of the high schools and junior highs. Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School, Expo Alternative Learning Center and the Waterloo Career Center are among those already in the fold.

In addition, Hackman hopes the collaborative creeps into other surrounding counties and continues to focus on “where the need is greatest,” including George Washington Carver Academy and Highland Elementary School, which are amidst transitioning into Leader in Me.

Another new offering of Leader Valley is the piloting of its Summer Leadership Academy next summer for high school- and middle school-aged kids, she said.