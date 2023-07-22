JESUP — Wind turbines are proposed in Buchanan County to generate renewable energy.

There’s a lot that has been discussed and still has to happen if Next Era Energy Resources, the self-proclaimed largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and the sun, is to get the go-ahead for the “Jubilee Wind Project.”

The Buchannan County Board of Supervisors scheduled an informational meeting for 6 p.m. Monday at the St. Athanasius gym, 635 Stevens St. in Jesup. Company officials are expected to be present.

According to Zoning Administrator Chad Beatty, the company’s proposal has seen significant public interest since coming to the table last year. Dozens of turbines are currently being proposed for the southwest corner of the county around Brandon, Rowley and Jesup, and up along Interstate Highway 380.

“The Jubilee Wind project is more than wind turbines – it represents a significant capital investment in Iowa. Once operational, it will create good-paying jobs and provide millions in additional revenue for landowners and the local community,” states the company’s pitch online.

A county moratorium is in place on wind projects. Beatty said the supervisors and the Buchanan County Planning & Zoning Commission are looking at the comprehensive plan for future land use and growth, and what they would like to see allowed on farm land.

“We hope to come to a decision on our vision for taking land out of production,” said Beatty.

He has seen some support, but a lot of opposition in the county from those who “put farmers first” and have a strong stance on private land rights as well as solar and wind projects. They often have feelings on “how land will no longer be the same once disturbed,” he noted.

Among the topics of discussion are the corn suitability rating of land where these turbines would be allowed. These regulations will be outlined in an ordinance for these projects, as will others pertaining to setbacks and decommissioning, to name a few.

“Is there a benefit to taking the fertile land out of production?” Beatty asked. “I think that’s the big question we have to answer.”

The wind project discussions continue while the Iowa Utilities Board considers Navigator CO2 Ventures’ proposed carbon dioxide pipeline, another controversial infrastructure project with implications in Buchanan County.