WAVERLY — A visit to Nestlé’s Waverly factory reinforced a lot of what U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, already knew about the industry.

The manufacturing super fan was unable to make it to the facility’s 100th anniversary celebration in June. Instead, she took in the production floor with Factory Manager Katrina Lucas and other officials Wednesday as part of her “River to River” 99 county tour to learn more about what’s new and unique in Iowa.

Iowa is bordered on the west by the Missouri River and the east by the Mississippi River, but the visit took her to the facility along another notable waterway, the Cedar River, at 70 Sixth Ave. N.W.

“I’m fascinated by the way the machinery works, how it eases human involvement in the production process,” she said. “To see the way they utilize robotics and machinery to help out humans is really incredible.”

The senator learned about preventive maintenance and how, instead of shutting down the entire factory altogether, workers will focus on certain sections to reduce the facility’s overall down time.

She also pointed to her fascination with how Waverly is sole producer of powdered Chocolate Nesquik in the U.S. and Canada.

“It’s fun to know what we’re manufacturing and producing in Iowa,” said Ernst.

Additionally, the senator took part in a discussion with leadership and recalled hearing about the labor force challenges faced by the company.

“It’s a challenge finding people that will go into those technical areas – requiring the states to really work with apprenticeship programs and so forth,” she said.

Ernst said the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which took effect in 2018, and other legislation championed by South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, an apprenticeship advocate, should be supported. Such legislation “encourages states and localities to get into apprenticeships and really teach some of the skills that are necessary to get young people ready for the work force.”

The press wasn’t allowed inside during the tour and Nestle officials weren’t willing to comment Wednesday because it was not a company-led event.

But Lucas noted back in June at the anniversary celebration how she’s astounded every time she thinks about the factory’s century-long history.

“World War, Great Depression, changing consumer habits, right? And then these employees are all the ones that made it happen with their hard work and dedication,” she said. “It’s not easy for something to exist for 100 years and still be successful.”