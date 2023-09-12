CEDAR FALLS — An electrical engineer and entrepreneur is seeking the Iowa Senate District 38 seat held by Eric Giddens with a focus on reform.

Cedar Falls native James McCullagh, 47, is making his first run for public office. The conservative Republican and former University of Northern Iowa student owns the startup Creathadh Energies, working to commercialize his doctoral electrical engineering work completed at the University of Michigan.

“It’s a love for the area, Iowa and University of Northern Iowa, and a desire to make progress on a number of goals,” he said. “That really is the impetus, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Giddens, a Democrat from Cedar Falls, said he is seeking reelection to another four-year term next year. He was first elected to the 30th District in a special election in 2019 after incumbent senator Jeff Danielson resigned.

The district contains parts of Black Hawk, Tama and Benton counties, including Cedar Falls, spanning from Hudson and Evansdale, to Gilbertville and La Porte City and south to Traer, Dysart, and Mt. Auburn.

McCullagh praised the University of Northern Iowa, saying he wants to do what’s best for the institution. His late father, James “Jim” G. McCullagh, was a well-known social work professor and taught there for 40 years.

He also supports what he’s calling higher education reform.

“We need to make sure it has the appropriate funding. We need to make sure students have their tuition at an appropriate level, and we need to make sure that faculty, staff and students can speak freely – no matter their views,” he said.

He says there are lot of student costs that can be reduced and wants people to have increased opportunities for graduate school. Additionally, McCullagh is pushing to make sure the state universities are well managed, fiscally responsible, keeping tuition steady, and accepting conservative voices.

“If you speak out against something, it shouldn’t affect a professor, staff or even a student’s future at the university,” he said. “Universities should be more focused on a traditional education. For example, I’m thrilled that the University of Northern Iowa is starting a new engineering program.”

Additionally, his focus on reform will target small businesses as well as property and income taxes. He also emphasized he wants to support farmers.

“I remember the 1980s. I was here, and there were 12,000 layoffs in Waterloo, and every small class had two or three people with parents who lost their jobs,” he said. “That’s our shared tragedy in the Cedar Valley area and even the southern part of my district, so we need to bring back business. We need small businesses, especially, and I think that is what will bring prosperity and really what I think will bring a better quality of life for people.”

He thinks capital gains tax reform would attract more business to Iowa. Property taxes are a concern, as well. McCullagh would like to continue what the Republican majority accomplished the last legislative session with capping property taxes.

Additionally, McCullagh would like to see more assistance for mothers and families.

“I’m pushing a conservative agenda, but it also has to be combined with what’s the situation on the ground with people,” he said. “If a new child comes into life, do they have the medical resources and care for that child to really thrive in Iowa?”

