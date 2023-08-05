WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo’s Historic Preservation Commission is announcing seven proposed civil rights markers that will display information about each location’s significance with new signs.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the next commission meeting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 15 at City Hall, 715 Mulberry St., in the council chambers. With a grant, the commission has been working with Thomas Zahn and Associates on a civil rights history marker project.

The consultant surveyed and researched properties in Waterloo that played a role in the fight for civil rights. The following seven proposed properties will display signs in the right-of-way to mark and explain the significance of each location as it relates to Waterloo’s civil rights history:

B.F. Tredwell Tourist Home at 928 Beech St.

Bess Chapel at 101 Albany St.

East High School at 214 High St.

Haffa Block at 222 1/2 East Fourth St.

Furgerson-Fields Park at 936 Oneida St.

KBBG Radio at 527 Cottage St.

Fullilove School of Music at 920 Sumner St.