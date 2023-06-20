CEDAR FALLS — Aaron Hawbaker says for years neighbors have asked him to consider running for City Council.

The attorney has always "wanted to help people" and now is ready to take that step. He formally announced his decision Monday to make a run at the Ward 4 seat after having lived in town for a more than 30 years.

He serves as the state's chief public defender in Waterloo, focused solely on criminal defense. He previously practiced out of private offices, handling legal matters and consulting for individuals, businesses and small city governments.

Ward 4 Councilmember Simon Harding is not seeking reelection to a second four-year term. Hawbaker will join Gabe Groothuis, a recent University of Northern Iowa graduate and now financial adviser, in the race.

A third candidate, a downtown business owner, is strongly considering a run for the seat or the mayoral chair and told The Courier he expects to announce a decision in the next several weeks.

After redistricting, Ward 4 represents the eastern sliver of the city and the College Hill District, the area between University Avenue and 18th Street from Iowa Highway 58 and the Cedar River to the east side of Hudson Road.

A Des Moines area native, Hawbaker, 55, first came to Cedar Falls for an education at the University of Northern Iowa on a debate scholarship in 1986 and earned a political science degree.

He’s always felt like he could make an impact but never was in a place professionally until recently where he felt he could give an elected role the necessary time. He now has the encouragement of his wife, Becky, to make a run at the seat.

“This place is a lot different than when I came here in 1986 – all for the better,” he said. “My hope on council would be to continue to work in that vein with the staff, councilmembers and mayor.”

No single issue is driving his interest. He feels he has the right demeanor and the right experiences to make a difference.

Hawbaker noted he’s dealt with emotionally charged situations through his legal work and believes he’s capable of dealing with those in a similar way at the council dais.

“I’m good at staying level-headed while staying focused on my responsibilities in that particular environment, and I think I would bring that same balance to making policy decisions at the city level,” said Hawbaker.

Additionally, he’s “principled and sticks to his guns” but goes into decisions with an open mind.

“I’m more than happy to listen, and you can ask anyone I’ve worked with, I can change my mind when it shows that I’ve been wrong,” he said.

Focuses will include the redevelopment of College Hill business district as well as economic development and making sure Cedar Falls is part of the solution to Iowa's statewide exodus.

“I would like to see the same type of development that happened on State Street and Main Street happen in the Hill area as well," Hawbaker said. "We have some great anchor businesses there but obviously there are some vacancies.”

He pointed to the city's $2.69 million project to revamp Pettersen Plaza as hopefully acting as “almost a perfect springboard” for future development.

Additionally, he'd like to address the nearly empty College Square Mall and push for the continued westward expansion of the city.

“It will be interesting to see how those neighborhoods are going to develop, because it won’t just all be residential and clearly there will be some commercial development to meet the needs," he said. "There will also presumably be additional firehouses and police to ensure adequate response time.”

He’s OK with growth, especially with the way Cedar Falls has gone about it. Iowa’s “stagnating” population trends are concerning. He feels Cedar Falls needs to continue to find ways to incentivize people to come and live here, not just stay, as part of his larger strategy to build "strong neighborhoods."

“You need to have a diverse business and employment opportunities but also have to have an emphasis on quality of life. We have an amazing trail system, but I think it could get better. The park improvements (are) in the works," he said. "All those things are important that make people want to live here.”