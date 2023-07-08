WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart hopes to continue his leadership after seven years at the city’s helm.
Hart announced he is running for his fifth term as mayor on Nov. 7. He was first elected in 2015 after serving for eight years as the Ward 4 representative on the City Council. He is the city’s first Black mayor.
In a news release, Hart trumpeted $250 million in improvement projects since 2021, the year he was last on the ballot. These include new housing developments, neighborhood revitalizations, and road and bridge reconstructions. He also highlighted the Fourth Street Bridge river light project and the transformation projects at Gates and Byrnes parks.
At the start of his fourth term, Hart unveiled the “2030 Community Vision Plan,” which includes eight goals he wants to meet by 2030. These include developing a sense of pride, developing or renovating 800 houses in the city, uniting neighborhoods, growing the city’s workforce, focusing on the Crossroads Mall and Lost Island area to create a sports and recreation center, showcasing downtown, becoming a recreational- and sports-focused town, and eliminating barriers faced by Waterloo residents.
Hart said he wants to continue his leadership to meet these goals.
“As mayor, I am proud of what we have collectively accomplished in the past seven years but there is still endless amount of growth and opportunity on the horizon for Waterloo,” Hart said in the release. “I’m honored by the trust Waterloo has placed in me and I look forward to continuing to help transform and develop our great city into a community of opportunity for all people.”
In his current term, Hart has helped launch the new city owned and managed fiber optic broadband network called Waterloo Fiber.
Earlier this year, he was appointed by the U.S. Conference of Mayors to the National Advisory Board. As one of nine mayors across the country, he will further the organization’s agenda to combat gun violence, address the mental health crisis and fight back against state legislature preempting city authority.
He is also on more than 30 boards or councils across the country.
Before becoming mayor, Hart was the associate director of multicultural affairs for Hawkeye Community College. He received his master of arts in education from the University of Northern Iowa and is a 2013 graduate of the Thomas Lakin Institute for Mentored Leadership.
He is married to Cassandra Hart and they have three children.
