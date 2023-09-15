CEDAR FALLS -- The Groothuis for Council Committee has selected Antonio Groothuis and Chelsea Szczyrbak as the chairperson and treasurer, respectively, for city council candidate Gabe Groothuis’ campaign for the Ward 4 seat.

A 2020 Marion Independent School District graduate, Antonio Groothuis moved to Cedar Falls to study public administration at the University of Northern Iowa

He will graduate next year and be pursuing a career in the public sector. Additionally, he serves in different volunteer roles at Bethany Bible Chapel. He plans to stay in the Cedar Valley after graduation.

Szczyrbak came to Cedar Falls to compete on the University of Northern Iowa swim team in 2008.

She used to work for the Panther Scholarship Club and Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, and is now the head swim coach at Cedar Falls High School.

Szczyrbak and her husband Ezrah are raising their three children in Cedar Falls.