CEDAR FALLS — Glen Keith announced Wednesday he is withdrawing from the race for the expiring at-large City Council seat.
The retired Army lieutenant colonel, former Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission member and now legal and office assistant was the first to announce a run at one of the three available council seats back in February.
But he says now that he “cannot fully commit to the work Cedar Falls citizens deserve while balancing his family commitments, leadership roles in veteran and community service organizations, and work.”
The seat is currently held by Councilmember Dave Sires who’s said he does not intend to seek reelection, although he has not formalized his decision.
Right now, Hannah Crisman, College Hill Partnership board chair and Planning and Zoning Commission member, is the only other challenger to announce a campaign.
Keith left the door open about looking at other ways to serve his community as he plans to “seek future opportunities to serve as they arise.” Last year, he ran a campaign seeking one of the two Black Hawk County supervisor seats, but was beat out by fellow challenger Tavis Hall and incumbent Dan Trelka.
Candidates can’t formally file for the election until Aug. 28. Two candidates have announced campaigns for Ward 4. One has done so for Ward 2. The mayoral race also has one candidate.
Photos: Northern Iowa Soccer falls to Iowa State in a preseason exhibition
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 1
Northern Iowa redshirt freshman Makenzie Hood runs out of a tunnel of her teammates ahead of an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 2
Northern Iowa redshirt freshman Makenzie Hood shoulder bumps teammate Macy Smith ahead of an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 3
Northern Iowa Jaylie Hicklin (2) battles for position with Iowa State sophomore Sophia Thomas (10) during an exhibition match with the Cyclones on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 4
Northern Iowa sophomore Sophia Balistreri (19) connects on a volley during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 5
Northern Iowa redshirt sophomore Olivia Knoepfle surveys the pitch during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 6
Northern Iowa redshirt sophomore Olivia Knoepfle (12) pokes the ball passed Iowa State keeper Avery Gillahan (1) during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls. Knoepfle went on to score moments later to put the Panthers ahead 1-0.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 7
Northern Iowa junior Maddie Celarek (23) congratulates teammate Olivia Knoepfle (12) after Knoepfle scored during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 8
Northern Iowa redshirt sophomore Olivia Knoepfle forwards the ball during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 9
Northern Iowa junior Jaylie Hicklin (2) looks to get by Iowa State senior Abigail Miller (24) during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 10
Northern Iowa senior captain Ashley Harrington (17) boots the ball by Iowa State senior Abigail Miller (24) during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 11
Northern Iowa redshirt sophomore Olivia Knoepfle goes down after sending the ball in front of Iowa state senior Maddie Brant during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 12
Northern Iowa sophomore Sophia Balistreri (19) boots the ball down field during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 13
Northern Iowa junior Jaylie Hicklin (2) moves the ball up field during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 14
Northern Iowa redshirt sophomore Morgan Barnette (27) attempts a header as Iowa State keeper Avery Gillahan (1) punches the ball away during an exhibition match on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 15
Northern Iowa senior Lauren Heinsch (9) moves the ball ahead during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 16
Northern Iowa freshman Denise Camarena (4) surveys the field as Iowa State junior Lauren McConnell (9) gives chase during an exhibition match on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 17
Northern Iowa sophomore Macy Smith (22) looks to cut inside while Iowa State senior Hanna Reid (15) defends during an exhibition match on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 18
A Northern Iowa player connects on a corner kick during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 19
Northern Iowa senior Ashley Harrington (17) and senior Hannah Shaw (17) jockey for position during an exhibition match on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 20
Northern Iowa senior Lauren Heinsch (9) looks to play the ball amid a swarm of Cyclones during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 21
Northern Iowa senior Lauren Heinsch (9) battles for possession with Iowa State sophomore Lauren Hernandez (14) during an exhibition match with the Cyclones on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 22
Northern Iowa freshman Camille Landphair (24) takes possession of the ball from Iowa State sophomore Lauren Hernandez (14) during an exhibition match with the Cyclones on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
