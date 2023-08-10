CEDAR FALLS — Glen Keith announced Wednesday he is withdrawing from the race for the expiring at-large City Council seat.

The retired Army lieutenant colonel, former Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission member and now legal and office assistant was the first to announce a run at one of the three available council seats back in February.

But he says now that he “cannot fully commit to the work Cedar Falls citizens deserve while balancing his family commitments, leadership roles in veteran and community service organizations, and work.”

The seat is currently held by Councilmember Dave Sires who’s said he does not intend to seek reelection, although he has not formalized his decision.

Right now, Hannah Crisman, College Hill Partnership board chair and Planning and Zoning Commission member, is the only other challenger to announce a campaign.

Keith left the door open about looking at other ways to serve his community as he plans to “seek future opportunities to serve as they arise.” Last year, he ran a campaign seeking one of the two Black Hawk County supervisor seats, but was beat out by fellow challenger Tavis Hall and incumbent Dan Trelka.

Candidates can’t formally file for the election until Aug. 28. Two candidates have announced campaigns for Ward 4. One has done so for Ward 2. The mayoral race also has one candidate.

