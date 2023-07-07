WATERLOO — The city’s municipal fiber internet project is moving forward with the appointment of a general manager and the announcement of a new website.
Eric Lage will be general manager of telecommunications for the Waterloo Fiber Internet utility.
Lage served as the general manager of Reinbeck Telecommunications Utility for nine years. RTU provides the city with cable, phone, internet and wireless internet. Under his leadership, RTU expanded service throughout the community and surrounding area.
He has knowledge and experience in broadband technologies, project management, broadband sales and marketing. He also serves as a board member of the Iowa Heartland Chapter of the Society of Cable Television Engineers.
Lage has a degree from Hawkeye Community College in civil and construction engineering technology.
People are also reading…
“Eric Lage’s resume and experience are impeccable,” Mayor Quentin Hart said in a news release. “We look forward to him leading Waterloo Fiber Internet into the future.”
The project’s board chair, Andy Van Fleet, said Lage was a “stand out candidate” due to his operational and management successes in municipal telecommunications.
The city also rolled out the Waterloo Fiber website at waterloofiber.com. Residents can sign up on the website to receive updates as the service launch date approaches this fall.
The project will create a network encompassing hundreds of miles of fiber internet that offers ultra-high-speed service. The utility will be available city-wide, offer up to 10 gigabyte speeds and provide Waterloo-based customer service. The internet bill would be bundled with the existing utility bill.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls’s most affordable starter homes
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $89,900
So great to come home to! You will love this updated home featuring new floor coverings, updated paint, new doors and trim and more! As you enter the home you are welcomed by a spacious living room that offers great space for hanging out. The living room flows seamlessly into the dining room just off the kitchen. The kitchen is updated with modern details and features updated countertops and new flooring! Just off the back door entry is the mudroom/laundry room - making living easy! With three bedrooms on the main floor and a full bathroom - this one is move in ready! Situated on over a half acre lot with a two stall garage, this one will go fast! Schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Laporte - $90,000
Great home or investment property. This property is currently Tenant occupied for $749/month. Lease expires 8/2023. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT! PLEASE VIEW THE EXTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO MAKING AN OFFER! This home is being sold ''as is''. The seller will not offer financing or a land contract.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $82,900
Hard to find a home under $90,000. Here is a property that can be purchased for less than rent! Living room with a fireplace, Dining room, 2 Bedrooms on the main floor and a dormer 3rd bedroom with finished space that could be updated by the Buyer. Newer furnace and new central AC installed in 2020. Attached enclosed porch and deck. Property currently rented and needs notice on showings. Asking for 24 hour notice or more.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $39,000
Great investment opportunity!! Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with 1 stall garage and brick driveway. Existing tenant leased until October 1, 2023. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn-care..
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $64,900
Say hello to this charming house, perfectly suited for both first-time homebuyers and savvy investors seeking a promising opportunity. Bursting with potential, this residence offers a multitude of possibilities. Boasting 2 bedrooms and showcasing original hardwood floors, this home serves as a blank canvas awaiting your creative touch to transform it into the envy of the entire neighborhood. Step inside and discover the numerous features that make this house a remarkable find. The updated windows flood the interiors with natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout. Imagine yourself cooking in the well-appointed kitchen, complete with a sleek gas cooktop that allows for effortless culinary experiences. With your unique vision and personal touch, this house has the potential to be transformed into a true gem. Let your imagination run wild as you envision the endless possibilities for each room, maximizing the space to suit your individual needs and desires. Whether it's creating a cozy reading nook, a home office, or a stylish entertainment area, the freedom to customize this dwelling to your exact specifications is at your fingertips. Additionally, this house presents a fantastic investment opportunity, ensuring potential long-term financial gains. Take advantage of the favorable market conditions and unlock the hidden value within this property. Don't miss out on the chance to make this house your own. Embrace the excitement and potential that this residence holds, as you embark on a journey of homeownership or seize the opportunity to cultivate a lucrative investment portfolio. With its abundance of opportunities and desirable features, this house is a rare find that awaits your creative vision and personal touch.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $49,900
In an up-and-coming neighborhood begging to be gentrified! This 3-bedroom, 1.75 bathroom abode could be your fixer-upper dream home or a great investment property near Unity Point Hospital, Hy-Vee, and more businesses to come! Has a 3-stall garage, french doors leading out to the large back deck, two stairways to the upper-level, sunroom full of light, huge main bedroom, new siding and windows throughout, how could you turn this opportunity down? With beautiful detailed woodwork and hardwood flooring, this home has potential!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $84,950
This huge 2,365 square foot home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths sits on a corner lot with fenced yard. Good curb appeal with the low maintenance permanent siding and replacement windows. Mudroom/drop zone area to catch all the things as you come in from the carport and cute sunroom off the living area to relax. It's central location makes getting to everything quick and easy. Perfect for a large family at a great price or an investor looking to add to their portfolio. Schedule your showing today!