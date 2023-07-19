CEDAR FALLS – The City Council agreed to cut a proposed 72% salary increase in half Monday night, setting its future pay at $8,500 annually instead of the previously considered $12,000.

That’s still 22% higher than the current $6,982.

The proposal goes into effect in 2024 if it is approved on three readings.

Councilmember Kelly Dunn proposed the compromise, calling it “more reasonable” than the original plan.

The council agreed to the lower amount in a 4-3 vote. Councilmembers Dustin Ganfield and Simon Harding opposed, as did Daryl Kruse, who had proposed the $12,000 figure.

The council then passed the ordinance setting the salary amount and allowing for raises in the subsequent years to be based on the consumer price index on a 5-2 vote. The passage counted as the plan’s first reading since the original amount of the increase was changed. The second of three readings will take place Aug. 7.

Dunn said she wanted the salary set high enough to encourage people from all walks of life to run for office, but noted the council could look at raising it again in the future.

“I want a diverse council, or at least the ability to attract a more diverse council,” Dunn said in the telephone interview. “People should be able to participate, and it’s disgusting to me if people can’t afford to.”

Dunn noted a salary survey by Controller/City Treasurer Lisa Roeding influenced her proposal, determining the average annual council salary of the 25 most populated Iowa cities (minus Davenport which did not respond) was $9,372 and the median to be $7,864. When Cedar Rapids and Des Moines are excluded, Iowa’s most populous cities, the average is $7,902.

The council could again consider raising the salary after the 2023 city election, to take effect in 2026. Councilmember Gil Schultz first suggested “phasing in” the raises, rather than the one-time boost.

Councilmembers Susan deBuhr and Dave Sires dissented because they believe the elected officials shouldn’t earn a salary at all. They supported $8,500, however, over the originally proposed $12,000.

Kruse’s suggested $12,000 was based on an average he calculated for councils in Iowa’s top 15 most populous cities. After removing the highest and the lowest compensated, that was $12,062.

He wasn’t comfortable using the top 25 because of a significant drop in population between the largest 15 cities and the next 10.

Dunn, in one exchange, vehemently opposed Kruse, who said one reason the salary should be higher is to help reimburse candidates for their own money spent on the campaign.

“Another thing to consider is it costs roughly five grand to run a City Council election,” said Kruse. “People will spend more, even. Some people get donations. Some people spend their own money. I think, to another point that Simon (Harding) made, you’re getting compensated for money you’re spending to get into this position, or the time you take away from your work.”

And Dunn suggested in the interview she’d be open to an idea of Harding who said it might be necessary to look at giving out stipends to the currently unpaid members of the various boards and commission if the volunteer work starts eating into their professional work.

“I’m pretty open to everything. The boards and commissions are very important,” said Dunn. “If we’re having trouble getting people signed up and serving then we may need to look into the reasons why and find out what’s hindering them. Money isn’t everything, but people need to be financially OK to give their time.”

Monday’s debate did not attract any public comments, in stark contrast to the June 20 meeting when five residents spoke against it.

“I was pleased to see the council find a compromise on their salary increase tonight,” Josh Wilson, one of the residents who spoke June 20 but who was out of town Monday, said in a statement. “Their smaller raise is much more in line with the realities of salary increases that all citizens face in the real world.”

The discussion dates back to at least November when city officials were working to set goals for the upcoming year. Mayor Rob Green, also a former councilman, took credit Monday for initiating the discussion on an adjustment he refrained from calling raise.

“It’s not like in normal business having better performance should get more money and get more authority,” he said about the change from the ordinance passed in 1999 that established pay for councilmembers the first time in 2000 of $4,098, and allowed for increases over the years based off the consumer price index .

He exclaimed that the pay was warranted in part because of the “deliberate” change in responsibilities.

“The quality of governance and the involvement of your elected representatives in the processes of the city are greater than it was 10, 15, 20 years ago” and they’re “compensated for that extra work (easily 10 hours a week) that I doubt they had two decades ago.”

He mentioned the relatively new committee structure allowing for more council authority, especially as one gets to serve as the chair, when previously in committee of the whole, it had been the mayor facilitating discussion.

Additionally, Green says, “You’re getting phone calls they never got in the 90s or emails. They didn’t have email back then. We’re expected to be accessible all the time.”

DeBuhr, who’s been in office since 2004, tried to hold back a smile from across the dais.

“I’m completely opposed to this and I remain opposed to it,” she said. “I was on two decades ago, and we did do that work with all the committees back then.”