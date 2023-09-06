WATERLOO — Another attempt at building a new Dollar General Store was shot down by the City Council.

The council voted 5-1 to deny a request to annex land near 5829 La Porte Road for the purpose of constructing the store. Councilmember Ray Feuss voted in favor of the annexation and Councilmember John Chiles was absent.

Overland Group, on behalf of landowner Kim Vrbicek, requested a voluntary annexation of more than 12 acres of land that is just outside of the Waterloo city limits. About four and a half acres of land would be for the actual development.

Before the request came to the council, it was unanimously approved by the city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission to move forward.

But when the annexation request came before the Black Hawk County Planning Commission, there were concerns from the Iowa Department of Transportation, the county engineer and the Waterloo planning department.

A man who lives a quarter of a mile from the proposed site said he was confused why the project was even up for discussion.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the proposal before the council would also allow East Orange Road to be extended to the west and then a driveway would be built off of that new road extension.

This would prevent a driveway coming directly off of Highway 218, which addresses some of the concerns brought to the county planning commission. Anderson said that extension could hold more businesses in the future.

Councilmember Dave Boesen said the only way he’d support the request was if there was a stoplight installed on East Orange and La Porte roads, saying it is a very dangerous intersection.

Boesen was also concerned about the city annexing county land and that it is moving the city limits farther and farther out which he said ultimately affects public works and first responders.

Councilmember Jonathan Grieder seconded Boesen. Grieder said Waterloo has the most agricultural land of any of the major cities in the state and doesn’t understand why the city would stretch out its city services for more development when there is already room for development in the city limits.

Grieder noted residents have told the city “time and time again” they do not want a Dollar General Store in their neighborhood.

In 2021, Overland Group wanted to construct the dollar store near 2600 East Shaulis Road, a half a mile from the Lost Island parks and the Isle Casino. A residential area is nearby those attractions.

When this request came to the council, it was also voted down due to criticism from many of the councilmembers. At that time, they believed the project would result in traffic congestion and were worried the store would bring negative perceptions to the city.

Resident Tim Brustkern, who spoke up during the public comment portion, noted that the 2021 council deemed the store was not in the city’s best interest.

“I think this is another place it’s not a good fit,” he said.

Entrepreneurship hotspots of the United States: The top cities encouraging new business growth Entrepreneurship hotspots of the United States: The top cities encouraging new business growth Key findings