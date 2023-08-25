WATERLOO — As Crossroads mall empties, the land that once held a nearby fast food restaurant is slated to become a small retail center.

The City Council approved multiple items on Monday in relation to a future retail center that would hold four businesses at the former Long John Silvers and A&W restaurants located at 2775 Crossroads Blvd.

The council approved the sale and conveyance of the city-owned property to Grant Park, LLC for $1.

The minimum assessed value of the building is $2.2 million and will have a rebate schedule of 80% for years one through five and 70% for years six through 10. Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the land is appraised at $124,000 and that the city will receive tax value out of the project.

Resident Beverly Cosby said she hopes the businesses going into the center are clothing stores. She said since the closures of Dillards and Younkers, there are not a lot of places to buy a nice dress or shoes.

“When is Waterloo gonna come back?” she asked.

Mayor Quentin Hart said he’s glad to see activity near Crossroads. He noted that when the mall was built in the 1970s, downtown stores struggled. Now more downtown shops are popping up and the mall is struggling.

“The actual shell of Crossroads is in a challenging spot right now,” he said. “I can’t deviate too far from here … but Noel and I have had conversations with the owners and hopefully within the next couple months we’ll bring something to the City Council in regard to the shopping center district.”

The mall’s biggest store, At Home, is closing in November.

Cosby also spoke up about a speed limit change on a small portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

In a 6-1 vote, the council approved an ordinance to change the speed from 35 to 45 mph in an area 300 feet northeast of Mobile Street until Linden Avenue. Councilmember Belinda Creighton-Smith dissented. The speed limit on all other portions of the road from Franklin Street to North Elk Run Road would remain the same.

Cosby said if the speed is increased, drivers will still exceed the posted speed limit and go even faster than they do currently.

“We’re creating a hazard of potential accidents out there,” she said. “There’s a corner on Mobile and Martin Luther King if people are speeding, I have a distinct fear people are gonna go off that hill and into somebody’s yard.”

Mohammad Elahi, the newly appointed traffic operations director, said if there are more accidents, the city can do a study of the traffic and could revisit the speed limit.

The council also approved:

An increase to Young Arena’s ice rental rates where contracted renters – groups who rent 20 or more hours per year – will pay $210 and non-contracted renters will pay $220 starting Oct. 1.

A letter of intent with Trillium Transportation Fuels, LLC of Houston, Texas, for the design, construction and operation of renewable natural gas projects at the city’s wastewater treatment plant and anaerobic lagoon.

