WATERLOO — A controversial ordinance will be removed from Waterloo’s city code if the City Council approves.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at City Hall to discuss repealing the conversion therapy ban.

During a special session Monday, the council voted 4-3 to get rid of the ban put in place in May. Councilmembers Jonathan Grieder, Nia Wilder and Belinda-Creighton Smith voted against the repeal. A motion to suspend the rules and repeal the ordinance was voted down, so the council must vote on its removal once more at least.

The council could suspend the rules Monday night to skip the third reading and repeal the ordinance.

The ordinance allows residents to make a complaint either to the city attorney or the human rights commission that someone is practicing conversion therapy — the process of attempting to change someone who is not heterosexual into being heterosexual. The issue would then be investigated with the city reporting a potential ethical violation to medical licensing bodies if needed.

No reason was given for the motion to repeal the ordinance during last week’s special session, although some residents during public comment suggested it has sparked a lawsuit.

The Courier asked City Clerk Kelley Felchle for insight into the reasoning and filed a Freedom of Information Act request for city documents and communication, but no information was provided.

Also reappearing on the agenda are multiple items regarding a new 10,000-square-foot retail center at 2775 Crossroads Blvd. — formerly Long John Silvers and A&W restaurants. The space is set to have four businesses inside it.

There will be a resolution approving the sale and conveyance of the city-owned property to Grant Park, LLC for $1, as well as a separate resolution to approve a development and minimum assessment agreement set at $2.2 million. The agreement would include a rebate schedule of 80% for years one through five and 70% for years six through 10.

There will also be a public hearing to vacate 11,250 square feet of the San Marnan right-of-way near the proposed building.

Other public hearings include multiple requests for new commercial buildings throughout the city.

The council could also approve:

A proposal for a comprehensive downtown study for $46,372 from Fishbeck as well as optional services for additional data studies for the geolocation and condition of street meters.

A change order for an increase of $66,810 for the Sullivan Brothers Plaza Renovation.

An adoption of the 2023 Waterloo Comprehensive Land Use Plan update.

New rates for Young Arena’s ice rentals for the upcoming season.

A letter of intent with Trillium Transportation Fuels, LLC for the design, construction and operation of renewable natural gas projects at the wastewater treatment plant and lagoon.

Speed limit increases for a portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

