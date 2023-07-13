CEDAR FALLS -- The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city of Cedar Falls for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
“Cedar Falls has received this honor from GFOA for the past several years and it is a tribute to the continued outstanding work by the City finance team to ensure that there is an efficiently organized annual comprehensive report that not only conforms to program standards, but is also easily readable for our community,” said Jennifer Rodenbeck, finance and business operations director.
People are also reading…
“Each year, our finance staff puts in hundreds of hours in preparation for the annual audit. This includes creating a complete set of audited financial statements that are presented in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles. Staff also ensures that the financial statements are in compliance with the Government Standards Board and financial accounting is in compliance with Iowa Code.
“This recognition is truly made possible because of the commitment of the City finance team. We thank them for their hard work and dedication to Cedar Falls.”
The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate the city’s financial story and motivating potential users and user groups to read the report.
The public can view the annual audit report at bit.ly/CFFYR23.
What do Iowans want? An inside look at what 20 Iowans say about their lives, government
About the series
This year’s legislative session was hugely consequential, criticized by some Iowans and praised by others. The laws passed, from tax cuts to school regulations to book bans to restrictions on transgender students, will influence the everyday lives of people across the state for years to come.
We wanted to know how these actions and others by the state government affect the lives of people across the state. What they like, what they don’t like, where they see our leaders falling short and what they think needs more attention.
This story is part of a larger series involving Lee Enterprises newspapers in Council Bluffs, Davenport, Mason City, Muscatine, Sioux City, Waterloo-Cedar Falls and our Des Moines Bureau. The “What Do Iowans Want?” series attempts to probe the thinking of people across the state about how the government is working for them.
The 20 Iowans profiled represent the broad perspectives in our state. They’re teachers, artists, retirees and athletes. They’re Republicans, Democrats and independents. They’re your neighbors and your friends.