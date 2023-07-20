CEDAR FALLS -- The League of American Bicyclists has renewed the city’s bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community status.

The recognition highlights its efforts to build better places for people to bike and its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.

Cedar Falls is one of eight cities in Iowa to earn this distinction and joins 506 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling for everyone.

“This recognition is important for Cedar Falls because it is a reflection of our community and the many who participate in bicycling for recreation, health, and transportation,” said Andrew Shroll, chair of the Cedar Falls Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. “With an expanded application process compared to previous versions, the bar was raised to demonstrate that we are inclusive of different backgrounds and abilities within the community.

"Major components of the application included our Bicycle Network Plan, which was updated in 2022, as well as education, encouragement, equity, and safety.”

To attain such accreditation, the League of American Bicyclists studied the area infrastructure available to cyclists as well as the contributions of businesses, non-profits, the Cedar Falls school district, the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG), and city departments.

City staff worked together with the Cedar Falls Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee to secure the bronze-level status renewal, effective through 2027.

“Cedar Falls has continued to take practical steps to improve biking throughout the city and this process has given us a roadmap to how we can keep moving forward through advocacy for both bikeability and walkability to ensure that our city remains a vibrant place to live and visit,” Shroll said.

