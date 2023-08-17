WATERLOO — The lengthy shutdown of the U.S. economy during the pandemic was a mistake still affecting American businesses, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Tuesday during a visit to a Waterloo manufacturer.

Grassley said the overreaction to COVID-19 beginning in March 2020 was partly the fault of the U.S. Congress. “We’ll never make this mistake again,” he said.

“It was a crazy thing to do, but we panicked, I’ll have to admit,” he said. “And then you got to spend a lot of money to get (the country) up and running.”

He said a lot of that money was spent “doling out checks to people,” some of whom used stimulus checks to avoid getting a job.

Grassley toured Crystal Cold along with company employees of the refrigerated facility, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and other community members.

Seth Gerst, an operation manager for Crystal Cold, noted the company continues to face supply chain issues that began during the pandemic. He said items that took two to four weeks to arrive in 2019 now take 10 to 40 weeks.

Grassley noted he also hears about workforce problems everywhere he goes on his annual 99-county tour of Iowa. Asked about Iowa’s newly loosened child labor laws meant to help alleviate worker shortages, he said while he hasn’t read the bill, he supports children working “as long as they work in a safe manner” and it doesn’t interfere with their family and schoolwork.

The law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May allows 14- and 15-year-olds to work longer hours and in more dangerous jobs like industrial laundries, freezers and meat coolers.

Tom Poe, the president of Crystal Cold, asked the senator about the effect of California’s Proposition 12 – which bans the sale of pork from pigs housed in cages that prevent them from turning around freely – will have on Iowa, which he deemed “hog heaven.”

Grassley said for most of his life, sows have lived in narrow crates to prevent the mothers from laying down on their piglets.

“California figures that that’s cruel to the sows,” he said. “So you got to have these 24-by-24 square foot crates.”

He said that California makes up 13% of the national market for pork.

“So for Iowa being the number one pork producing state, losing market in California would be very difficult,” he continued.

Iowa’s senior senator also was asked about the potential for limiting foreign ownership of farmland. Becky Poe, wife of Tom Poe, said as a third-generation farmer she is worried by the issue.

Grassley said when Congress returns in September, he “expects some action on legislation” prohibiting people from China, North Korea, Iran and Russia from buying land in the U.S. He said he believes Chinese interests own 440,000 acres in the U.S.

“I think if they’ve already purchased it, we won’t do anything with that,” he said. “It’d just be in the future.”

Another Crystal Cold worker asked the senator about Iowa’s energy future. Grassley said the U.S. goal of converting completely to electric cars by 2035 would cost Iowa of 43,000 ethanol jobs. He said he supports alternative energy and believes climate change “is problematic,” but said there should be more focus on China’s emissions. According to articles from CNN and Reuters, China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Grassley also weighed on Iowa’s governor potentially becoming a vice president pick. Grassley said Reynolds can do more for Iowa as governor than as a vice president. He quoted John Garner, vice president under Franklin D. Roosevelt, who said being a vice president “isn’t worth a cup of hot spit.”

As for backing a presidential candidate, Grassley, along with other Iowa leaders such as Sen. Joni Ernst, has taken a pledge to not endorse anyone to make sure Iowa keeps its first-in-the-nation caucus status.

Asked about former President Donald Trump’s fourth criminal indictment, Grassley said he didn’t know the details since the story just broke Monday. He did, however, provide extensive comments on the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

A special counsel was named as part of the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings while President Biden was vice president. Republicans in the House of Representatives have launched investigations into Hunter Biden’s engagements in China and Ukraine.

Grassley said money allegedly given to Hunter Biden from those countries has not been tied to President Biden.

“(President Biden) may have been using his influence as the vice president to bring about some of these things,” he said. “But there’s nothing I can say that the president has done wrong now.”

Grassley recently released an unclassified Federal Bureau of Investigation record describing an alleged bribery scheme involving President Biden and a Ukrainian energy executive. FBI officials have said releasing that document could jeopardize other FBI investigations and the trust of confidential sources while endangering U.S. intelligence agents. Grassley said the American people deserved a chance to “read this document for themselves, without the filter of politicians or bureaucrats.”

Democrats criticized Grassley for publishing raw intelligence data, accusing him of selectively highlighting uncorroborated information to hurt the president.

“It is remarkable that congressional Republicans, in their eagerness to go after President Biden regardless of the truth, continue to push claims that have been debunked for years,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement responding to the release. “It’s clear that congressional Republicans are dead-set on playing shameless, dishonest politics and refuse to let truth get in the way,” Sams said.

Photos: Sen. Grassley at Crystal Cold, Aug. 15, 2023 081523jr-crystal-grassley-4 081523jr-crystal-grassley-1 081523jr-crystal-grassley-2 081523jr-crystal-grassley-3 081523jr-crystal-grassley-5