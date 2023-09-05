CEDAR FALLS — Three members of the Cedar Falls Board of Education will not seek new terms in the Nov. 7 election.

Five of the seven at-large board seats will be on the ballot, including the one held by Joyce Coil. She was appointed to the position last year to fill an open seat.

Coil won’t be running to retain the seat. Jeff Hassman and Susie Hines, both in their second terms, are the other board members who are stepping down. All Cedar Falls Community School District voters cast ballots for the at-large seats.

Candidates have until Sept. 21 to file nominating petitions for all races in the municipal election. Among those are school and community college boards.

Hassman, a 53-year-old entrepreneur, serves as president of the board. He said it’s time for other people to take the reins.

Hines, a John Deere engineer, similarly wants to encourage other district residents to serve so they can understand what goes into offering public education.

Coil, 66, has served for more than 25 years on the board. However, she wasn’t a member last year when the board appointed her to fill the unexpired term of Brenda Fite. Fite stepped down after less than a year to move out of state, so the seat needed to be on the ballot for a vote on who would fill it during the term’s last two years.

Coil said she was honored to serve but wants to allow that opportunity for someone new. Besides, the former hospice development coordinator at the Allen Hospital Foundation is taking on a different role in the school system – she will be working as a paraeducator.

After about a decade on the board, Jenny Leeper said she will seek another term. The 54 year old is the University of Northern Iowa’s admissions program coordinator and serves as the board vice president. Leeper hopes to offer her historical knowledge and continue being involved as the the new high school under construction on West 27th Street opens in the fall of 2024.

Nate Gruber, 43, said he is “likely” to seek a second term. The Waterloo West High School business and computer teacher, a former University of Dubuque instructor, wants to continue being a voice for teachers. Gruber said there is still work to be accomplished and other initiatives he’d like to see through to completion.

At this point, no newcomers have filed for a seat on the board.

Waterloo Schools

Four seats are up for election on the Board of Education in the Waterloo Community School District. That includes Director Districts 2 and 3, which will only be on the ballot for voters living in those areas, and two at-large seats.

Jesse Knight, representing District 3, said he will run for reelection. At the end of his term in November, he will have been on the board for eight years.

The 49 year old is an engineer for John Deere and has children in the Waterloo Schools. He wants to see the end product of the Waterloo Career Center expansion and Central Middle School remodeling project as well as results from trade classes being taught at the career center.

At-large board member Stacie Mills also has announced her reelection bid but could not be reached for comment before the story went to press. First elected in 2019, Mills said during that campaign she wanted to work on issues such as equity between school buildings and hiring more paraeducators for the district.

Lyle Schmitt, 76, the other at-large board member, will seek his 10th term. He has been on the board for 30 years. He’s running for reelection to provide his experience for new projects and initiatives.

Among his priorities, are graduation rates. While 2000 to 2020 graduation rates increased 20 percentage points – from 65% to 86% — he noted they are starting to dip again. He’s hoping to see those numbers rebound.

He’s also passionate about increasing math scores in hopes that students will have more success upon graduation in finding jobs and managing their money.

Sue Flynn, representing District 3, hadn’t yet decided if she would run for another term.

Waverly-Shell Rock

In the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District, three board seats will be on the ballot.

Current vice president and Director District 3 board member Alisha Jensen said she is undecided if she will run again.

Director District 2 board member Aaron Booth said he is not seeking another term due to a career change. He recently retired as a Bremer County sheriff’s deputy.

Director District 3 board member Dennis Epley will be running for reelection. Epley, 73, has been on the board for 30 years.

With Booth not running and Jensen’s uncertainty, he believes it will be beneficial for him to stay on the board because of new issues and projects coming up in Waverly-Shell Rock Schools. If reelected, he would like to focus on the district’s preschool program.

Hawkeye Community College

The college went through redistricting, meaning at least two current trustees will give up their positions and six of the seats will be on the ballot. The homes of trustees Barbara McGregor of Charles City and Teresa Meyer of Waverly were placed in the new Director District 1. Louis Beck of Buckingham and Merritt Jones of Jesup are now in the new Director District 9.

A retired foreign language teacher, McGregor, 72, will run for reelection. She is finishing out her first stint on the board and the expiring term of her late uncle, Ron McGregor.

She was appointed to the District 1 seat in 2019 and wants to see certain initiatives through to completion. She also wants the long legacy of her family’s involvement in the college to be kept alive.

Meyer, currently representing Director District 2, is not seeking reelection. Beck, currently representing Director District 3, and Merritt Jones, currently representing Director District 4, were last known to be running in the new District 9, per a spokesperson.

Meyer, a 65-year-old nurse, confirmed she is not running for reelection due to post-COVID-19 burnout, and instead wants to put her time toward continuing to serve as nurse because of the number of retirees in the profession.

A retired high school and middle school agricultural education teacher and FFA chapter advisor, Beck, 66, told The Courier he's running for another term after being elected to his first term two years ago, and now having to run again halfway through the term due to redistricting.

He's been very involved in the college in the past, including time spent as an agriculture instructor, and wants to continue helping guide the institution to bigger and better things.

Jones did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Casey McLaughlin, 64, of Waterloo, is running for reelection to the new Director District 5 seat after about 15 years on the board. The financial adviser said he wanted to keep the college’s good times rolling by maintaining its status as a “community gem.” He cited facility upgrades and anything to do with students “earning while they learn” through the various internships and apprenticeships at the college to accomplish that goal.

Jay Nardini, 75, of Waterloo, currently represents Director District 8 but will be running for another term in the new Director District 7 after having served three terms over 12 years. He’s retiring this year from his private law practice and is the board’s chairperson.

He said he likes the current direction of the college under President Todd Holcomb. Nardini plans to continue supporting the administration’s dedication to increasing enrollment and “the future of manufacturing” through the automation and robotics center. This fall, he’s taking over as chairperson of the Association of Community College Trustees.

There are no incumbents in the new Director Districts 4 and 8.

Editor's note: This story was updated after receiving comments from Meyer and Beck after print deadline.