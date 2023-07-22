CEDAR FALLS — An opening exists on the Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees.

It gives the mayor the chance to make at least one more important appointment recommendation in the last year of his second and final term.

Leslie Prideaux, University of Northern Iowa assistant vice president of alumni relations, resigned June 30 because of relocation plans, CFU spokeswoman Mollie Strouse confirmed. The UNI Alumni Association announced on Facebook that she’s taken a job at her alma mater, the University of Iowa.

Prideaux was the shortest tenured member of the board, having been appointed to a six-year term in 2021 following stints on the Planning & Zoning Commission and Visitors & Tourism Board.

She was not present at the July trustees meeting when DGR Engineering presented its feasibility study results for a future reciprocating engine electric generating plant estimated to cost upwards of $64 million.

Board members set policies and utility rates, approve project planning and contracts, engage in long-term resource and strategic planning and hire the CFU general manager to run day-to-day operations.

However, decisions pertaining to the proposed plant could be among the more important ones made by the board in the months and years to come.

The five-member board meets at 2 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the utility’s headquarters, 1 Utility Parkway. Trustees are paid $2,400 annually ($50 per month for each of the water, electric, gas and communication utilities) for their service.

Mayor Rob Green has installed an extensive vetting process for all candidates who apply for the various city boards and commissions. He makes the official recommendation, though, and it must pass a vote of the City Council.

The process has been a recent topic of council conversation, as has elected and appointed officials’ pay. Both could see changes in the not-too-distant future.