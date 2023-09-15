CEDAR FALLS — Steve Bernard is nearing what he’s calling the “magic number.”
Cedar Falls Utilities’ ninth general manager is 61 years old and will be 62 in February, around the same age his father and two brothers have retired. Now he’s planning to follow in their footsteps and do the same between March and June, capping what will have been a 36-year career in the utility business – 28 of those with CFU.
Cedar Falls Utilities General Manager Steve Bernard speaks during a trustees meeting on Wednesday. Bernard will be retiring next year after 28 years with the organization.
The board of trustees was updating the top job’s pay range Wednesday in advance of the search for Bernard’s replacement. The 1980 Cedar Falls High School graduate has been with the municipal utility since 1996 and took the helm in 2018. He has been in the utility industry since 1988.
“For my 28 years with CFU, I’m really proud, organization-wide, that this utility continues to offer extremely good service to our customers,” he said during an interview. “We’ve not varied or deviated from that, including through the formation of the community utility.
“I think we’re unique a bit and old-school in that regard, and I think that’s a good thing. If you have a problem with your gas furnace or you have a problem with your cable TV or your water service, we’re going to get there that day and chances are we’re going to get there that hour. That doesn’t happen everywhere but that still happens here at CFU and our employees embrace that.”
Cedar Falls Utilities General Manager Steve Bernard speaks during a trustees meeting at CFU on Wednesday. Bernard will be retiring next year after 28 years with the organization.
His replacement is expected to be named sometime after the New Year to lead the electric, water, gas and communications utility with about 200 employees, 20,000 customers and a $150 million budget. Bernard expects there to be internal interest in the role.
“When I first started, the communications utility was just in its infancy, and we had employees at that time who were not so sure the communication utility was a great idea because we had such a good reputation with electric, gas and water,” he said. “They thought this new service, cable TV, would screw everything up and give CFU a bad reputation. And, of course, that hasn’t happened, it’s been the opposite.”
Bernard informed the board of his intentions earlier this week but nothing has been announced or said publicly about his plan. He told The Courier that now is a “good time” to fully step away to more thoroughly enjoy the pleasures of family and friends or activities like biking and volunteering. He plans to continue living in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls Utilities holds a board of trustees meeting on Wednesday.
The board will begin accepting applications sometime this month as part of a national search but does not plan to make any drastic changes to the job description, nor does the plan include appointing an interim manager or splurging on a search firm or consultant.
Bernard’s 2023 salary is $276,000 as part of a three-year contract expiring Dec. 31. It’s expected an agreement will be worked out to cover his final months in charge. The board settled on a wider annual salary range for his successor than had been originally contemplated of $215,000 to $350,000.
“Steve has been the right general manager at the right time,” said Board Chair Dick McAlister. “In my previous job (as city administrator), I’ve worked with five general managers, and Steve is a special talent in comparison. He has really high integrity and has the tendency to keep customer service and employees as the focus, which is really important in the business.”
“He’s been creative and innovative too, which are not normal traits for someone whose background is as an electrical engineer,” he quipped. “But it’s served him well.”
Bernard was hired as an energy services coordinator in 1996 and also has held the titles of gas and water operations manager and director of customer services and business development. The latter is the current job of Mike Litterer, one of CFU’s top executives.
“I felt CFU was big enough to matter,” Bernard said about why he took that first job. “We weren’t a huge utility but also not tiny. We have our own generation here. We were forming the communication utility, I mean doing really neat things in the community.
“We were big enough to matter but still small enough to care about our neighbors and serve in the community, which is a neat deal. And that’s played and stayed true for the entire time I’ve been here now being a good size operation, making important decisions and having a big responsibility to the community.”
CFU has come a long way. He’ll leave well into the planning for the organization’s next big project along its timeline, a proposed reciprocating engine electric generating plant costing upwards of $64 million and taking on debt through bonding for a capital project for the first time since 2015.
“The new general manager will be coming on board during an exciting time, but it will be a challenging one as we look toward a new form of power generation, which happens once in a lifetime, once in a career,” said McAlister.
The board meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. at the utility headquarters at 1 Utility Parkway.
