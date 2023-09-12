CEDAR FALLS — Work is finally about to get underway on recreational enhancements to the Cedar River between the First and Main streets bridge.
The city's highly-anticipated “river project,” as it is often referred to as, could see workers from Reinbeck-based Peterson Contractors, Inc. in the water as soon as this week, according to Public Works Director Chase Schrage.
The area around Gateway Park has seen preparations begin. One last hurdle – identifying a specialized inspector – was resolved in May as part of a supplemental agreement, for as much as $198,170 in work, approved by the City Council with its original design consultant Riverwise Engineering, LLC, based in Durango, Colorado.
Supplemental agreement between Cedar Falls and Riverwise Engineering, approved by the City Council in May, adding in-stream inspections for the Cedar River recreational enhancement project.
Dave Deaver, part of the group raising $500,000 to help cover a small portion of the project cost, informed The Courier he is expecting to restart the fundraising campaign Friday or Monday.
The volunteers had been waiting for work to begin before reengaging possible donors and pledges who had some doubts about whether the project would ever get started after it had been discussed for years.
The total cost is about $6.7 million for recreational improvements, including multiple kayak play areas, fishing jetties, habitat spawning pools, and water access points, along with riverbank improvements and trail additions.
The construction contract came in at $6.27 million and was approved by the council in December.
Work is expected to last one year straight through the cold months as the water levels need to be at a certain height in order for the work to be completed.
Here's the latest version of the layout for the future Cedar River Recreational Improvement Project.
Courtesy Photo
A 'River Art Plaza' is part of the plans for improvements along the Cedar River in Cedar Falls.
Provided Photo
