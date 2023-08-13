CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees has set an Oct. 11 hearing for an estimated $250,000 remodeling project.

Trustees will consider bids for construction and any objections from the public to the plans after the hearing.

I&S Group of Waterloo was paid $29,500 to redesign the future water department space to address a less-than-ideal work setting. The project will require demolition, as well.

Hesitation had been voiced about moving forward until a better feel is ascertained for how the project could impact borrowing and paying for its proposed reciprocating engine electric generating plant, costing upwards of $64 million and requiring the selling of bonds for the first time since 2015.

“If we want to get the bids back and say the bids are high, we still have the opportunity to back up and say this isn’t appropriate,” Dick McAlister, board chairman said at the meeting Wednesday. “I’m still troubled by the timing of it, and I’m not saying the project is bad, but we’re hoping we will be able to do this kind of project after we have our full financial plan for our larger $50 million – now $60 million – reciprocating project.”

Trustees already had delayed approving plans for repaving the deteriorating back parking lot between the CFU main building and warehouse with an estimated cost of $232,018.

In other business, the board approved:

Naming McAlister, Jeff Engel and MaraBeth Soneson as board chair, vice chair and secretary, respectively, effective Sept. 1.

Entered into a memorandum of understanding with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3576 to amend residency and response time requirements as part of the five-year collective bargaining agreement with the board.

A new lease agreement with Cedar Falls-based cryptocurrency company Simple Mining LLC spanning Oct. 15, 2021, until Oct. 14, 2024. The company will be utilizing additional property near the Streeter Station Power Plant for structures related to operating, increasing from 11,100 to 16,905 square feet. The company will continue to rent at a rate of $1 per square foot per year, and paying a pro-rated amount for that additional space for the rest of the second year, and then the full amount in the final year.