CEDAR FALLS — The K-9 program is officially returning to Cedar Falls.

The City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Forest City-based Tree Town Kennels, LLC, Monday, finalizing the purchase and future training of a two-year-old Belgian Malinois that Police Chief Mark Howard says is named Bona.

The acquisition is believed to be the city’s seventh-ever police dog and first in more than 20 years, according to police leadership. She’s expected to be the city's first of two to be purchased and trained – the other in 2025 – as part of the revitalization of the initiative.

“We believe we need it,” Howard told the council in April. “I could sit up here and give you incidents just from the past six or seven months where we’ve needed a search K-9 to help search for people, and had to call other agencies. It’ll be nice for us to join that group where we’re among the ones being called upon.”

Former longtime city administrator Dick McAlister said the program was halted a couple decades ago because of it making more sense financially to share Black Hawk County’s program. Additionally, the turnover in handlers and dogs, and the liability potential were other drawbacks.

The long hoped for police asset and priority of Howard had been discussed with the council soon after he became chief in November. The up-front training and acquisition cost landed at $13,500 and was in line with what had been expected. Two dogs had been estimated to cost $30,000, or $15,000 each.

The total startup cost, however, had been projected at $44,000 while factoring in other expenses like retrofitting a patrol car for the dog.

The two-dog program’s reoccurring annual cost was earmarked in fiscal year 2024 at $12,000 for veterinarian services, food, supplies, training and certifications. However, another $103,130 was budgeted in total officer salary for hours spent training the dog, gaining certifications and anything additional to be an effective handler.

In April, the council had considered cutting the funding while attempting and eventually succeeding in substantially bringing down the tax rate. But that never happened, and Howard emphasized his desire to keep the funds and not rely on fundraising like other departments.

The specific details about the K-9 were not known in the spring, and there was no discussion Monday. The purchase marked a pivot in previous expectations that the dog would not be trained for apprehension.

Howard said the department changed its mind to train the dog to apprehend, after realizing the additional cost was not as high as originally expected.

“Giving a K-9 more training can only be a good thing," he said.

He and his team also were convinced by the trainer that the dog’s ability to apprehend will not be a concern from a personal relations or liability standpoint.

The “bite dog" or a dual-purpose dog, as some call these K-9s, will be further trained in offender tracking, search and rescue, and narcotics enforcement.

“There are multiple layers as to why this is a good idea. One is the great public relations for the police department on a positive note, and the dog’s ability to engage with the community,” said Councilmember Gil Schultz in a telephone interview. “The other aspect is the dog will be able to assist our officers in areas like narcotics. The search and rescue is key though when we and other communities might need to find a child, or an adult with dementia.”

The dog's handler will be officer Mike Marcotte, who has been with the department for some seven years but has no previous K-9 experience, according to Howard. He'll begin his 200 hours of training Sept. 11.

The police chief said Marcotte beat out other candidates by impressing in his interviews for the role with his experience on the night shift as well as on the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force.