CEDAR FALLS — The Health Trust Fund Board consented earlier this month to making available $287,000 in public funding for private health projects for the first time since fiscal year 2021.

The trust’s principal dates back to 1997. The city gave up the municipally-operated Sartori Memorial Hospital at the corner of College and Sixth streets to Covenant Health System, and sold the hospital’s equipment and inventory for what Courier archives note was $8 million to be dedicated to the trust.

Securities now total $19.65 million, according to fund records. How much is available for grants each year is based on revenue now generated via interest earned from investments, as well as farming at a site donated to the hospital years ago.

Applications are due 4 p.m. Oct. 5, with grant funds available for fiscal year 2025, which begins July 1. A news release from the city states that capital projects will be prioritized for the grants over program or operation costs and be given to applicants who propose using the health trust funds to complete projects in addition to other matching funding sources.

Additionally, the applicants' financial needs will be considered in the scoring.

All projects must provide a health care service benefiting Cedar Falls residents. They must be deemed to clearly have a “public purpose," city administration emphasized last year and at the latest meeting of the board, in response to an advisory from Iowa Auditor Rob Sand about public funds given to private nonprofits.

The last three years have not seen funds made available because not enough in investment and farming revenue was generated to result in a difference-making amount of funds being available.

Fiscal year 2021 saw $187,000 available. The first year funds were available was 1999.

The board will make recommendations to the City Council on any expenditure of the interest income for health related projects, whether that has to do with these grants or an undertaking at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.

As for the trust's principal, that "should only be used" in negotiating a development agreement for a new hospital or a health care provider, according to the latest set of goals adopted by the City Council.

The grant applications can be obtained from the Department of Finance and Business Operations at City Hall, 220 Clay St., or by going online to www.cedarfalls.com/health. Questions can be directed to Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck at (319) 268-5108 or jennifer.rodenbeck@cedarfalls.com.