CEDAR FALLS — Members of the City Council will receive a 22% raise in 2024 after the final reading of the ordinance enacting the pay boost was approved Monday in a 5-2 vote.

The increase was a compromise after a proposed 72% increase drew criticism earlier this summer. Councilmember Kelly Dunn suggested the smaller increase.

Pay will rise from $6,982 to $8,500 after residents voiced opposition to the proposed $12,000 salary. There was no additional discussion of the matter Monday.

Councilmembers Susan deBuhr and Dave Sires opposed the increase in protest of paying elected officials at all, but they voiced support for the smaller 22% raise compared with the 72% proposal.

“While I’m disappointed the raise wasn’t discussed during budgeting, I’m glad council saw the importance of a much smaller increase,” T.J. Frein told The Courier. He was one of five people who had criticized the council publicly on the 72% increase.

“I do not see it as the ultimate deciding factor on whether a candidate runs or not and, if it is, shame on them. No current councilmember had issue with the pay when they ran initially. I am glad council compromised on a more modest raise.”

Mayor Rob Green briefly brought up the possible salary revision during annual goal setting meetings in November. It was one of a number of initiatives discussed and adopted by the elected officials.

“The fact is that the demands on councilmembers have increased significantly over the years, and this isn’t simply a ‘raise’ for good performance, but a recognition of the importance and demands on the councilmembers,” Green previously stated in Facebook post.

The raise was reduced to 22% in a 4-3 vote after Councilmember Kelly Dunn pitched the compromise. The dissenters were councilmembers Dustin Ganfield and Simon Harding as well as Councilmember Daryl Kruse, who originally proposed the higher amount.

The salary ordinance first took effect in 2000. The base salary was $4,098. The rules allowed for increases every year based on the consumer price index.

“I hope moving forward this kind of issue is discussed during goal setting and budget time. That was my initial concern about the whole thing; it felt sprung on the taxpayers after the budget was set,” added Frein, a former council candidate.

In other business, the council approved:

A resolution, unanimously, establishing a Nov. 7 referendum on the continuation of a 1% local option sales and services tax, effective Jan. 1, 2026, with no sunset clause. The sales tax is used for reconstruction, repair, and replacement of existing streets, curbs, structures, storm sewers, and sanitary sewers in Cedar Falls. According to Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck, the city receives about $6 million per year. The tax has been in place in the city since 1991.

An ordinance, on the second of three readings, establishing temporary long-term daily permits for municipal parking lots. The measure passed 6-1, with deBuhr dissenting.

An ordinance, on the second of three readings, establishing a four-way stop at the intersection of Center Street and Lone Tree Road after safety concerns were voiced by the North Cedar Neighborhood Association about it being a two-way stop. It passed 5-2, with deBuhr and Kruse dissenting.