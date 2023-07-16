CEDAR FALLS — Members of the public will have another opportunity Monday to voice their thoughts on a proposed raise of nearly 72% in the salary for City Council members.
The ordinance setting a $12,000 annual salary comes to the floor during the 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Last month, five residents spoke out against the 71.87% increase in the $6,982 pay, but the council majority defended the rationale and passed the measure the first time in a 5-2 vote. If the majority were to vote in the affirmative again Monday, the ordinance would have to pass one final time Aug. 7 before going into effect.
Much of the reasoning behind the bump was that the current salary is falling behind other cities of Cedar Falls’ size. In addition, the raise could make up for the money lost by councilmembers who take time off from their everyday jobs to fulfill duties of the office.
Councilmembers Dave Sires and Susan deBuhr, who are likely not running for reelection after their terms expire at the end of this year, dissented because they don’t think the elected leaders should be paid at all.
The salary will see an increase each subsequent year based on the consumer price index as is already being done under the current ordinance.
The council’s night begins in committee at 5:15 p.m. when it receives an update from Grow Cedar Valley on the organization's work and initiatives.
Unlimited residential parking permits in municipal lots for anyone who shows proof of residency downtown will also be discussed. That would be a change from the current 48-hour limit for anyone with the pass. The proposal follows a public complaint by downtown resident Julie Shimek, who's also owner of Vintage Iron Co., 104 Main St.
Additionally, a stop sign request and councilmembers' email interactions will be discussed.
The North Cedar Neighborhood Association had been pushing to change the Lone Tree Road and Center Street intersection from a two- to a four-way stop in hopes of making it safer. And staff previously recommended that email interactions with the public be done through the addresses provided by the city as a matter of best legal and security practice, instead of personal ones.
In other business, the council will consider approving:
- An ordinance, on the second of three readings, to amend snow and ice removal requirements.
- The second of three readings of an ordinance rezoning 2.26 acres for Advanced Technical Services at 702 LeClair St. for a 6,900-square-foot expansion to the south of its existing facility.
- The second of three readings of an ordinance allowing new vinyl siding on residential buildings with six or fewer dwelling units in residential areas of downtown. The proposal is part of a flurry of changes introduced by a council majority to the fairly new code and reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission. It requires a supermajority to enact because the commission did not endorse the proposed change.
- Appointments of Gregory Holt, Matthew Hundley and Matthew Wilson to the Art and Culture Board; Robert Seymour to the Metropolitan Transit Board; Sandy Benak to the Health Trust Fund Board; and Brent Johnson to the Visitors & Tourism Board.
